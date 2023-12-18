War, Netanyahu's ruthless plan and the fate of the Palestinians hangs in the balance

There war Between Israel hey Palestinians continues and after the brief truce there no longer seems to be any intention of stopping, despite all the efforts underway at an international level. Netanyahu keep going and until Hamas is totally destroyed the bombings will continue. But there are even those who go further, it's about an Israeli real estate agency which is already putting houses for sale which now belong to the Palestinians. The drawing of half a dozen houses among the rubble of Gaza and above – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – the writing “Wake up, a house by the sea is not a dream!”. This is how an Israeli construction company is advertising the project for new settlements in the Strip on social media. The Harey Zahav company defines itself as “leader in the real estate market in Judea and Samaria”, builds and expands Jewish settlements in West Bank. Under international law all settlements beyond the 1967 armistice line are illegal.

Read also: “Santi is a friend of mine”. Meloni's anti-EU turn. What happens after Atreju

Read also: Schlein exhumes the “dinosaurs” of the Democratic Party. But De Luca prepares the Opa for leadership

On this point – continues Il Fatto – there is unity of judgment: the United Nations Security Council, International Criminal Court and that of justice in The Hague to which are added all the major NGOs and illustrious academics. At the beginning of the war some employees of Harey Zahav, army reservists, were reinstated in the armed forces and are fighting in Gaza. The far right, which leads the country, believes it is necessary to expand existing settlements as quickly as possible and build new ones. This violates Israeli laws themselves. The government plans new housing units and approves ex-post occupations of Palestinian lands transformed into small villages. According to international observers, the colonies, since the Oslo agreements, they are the biggest obstacle to a peace negotiation because they break Palestinian territorial integrity. Clashes between settlers, armed by the government, and communities whose land is taken away I am the epicenter of violence for years.

Subscribe to the newsletter

