To keep your teeth as healthy as possible, you need to carefully monitor them, orthodontist Alexandra Kozubenko is sure. She said that you need to brush your teeth twice a day – morning and evening, but not just with a brush.

What should it be procedure:

use an irrigator to knock out large pieces of food; Use a toothbrush to brush your teeth as usual; Use a mono-beam brush to also go over your teeth; it penetrates into more inaccessible places; Dental floss is useful for interdental areas; Use a rinse aid (plain water will also work) to wash off the paste.

Such careful care helps maintain oral hygiene and prevents stone formation in people who are prone to this, for example, with malocclusion.

Why can’t you replace dental floss with an irrigator?

The irrigator cannot get into difficult or problematic places, like in people with malocclusion, of which the majority are 75%. And even if the bite was excellent, but you once had to put fillings, crowns or implants, then the food will still get clogged and the irrigator will not be able to get it out. Therefore, you can handle it with a thread without it, but not with an irrigator without a thread.

But even with this approach, you still need to do professional cleaning. Doctors recommend Visit them once every six months to remove tartar and plaque.