Everything is a reason to open a good bottle of wine, but the commemorative dates of each grape variety have become yet another appeal for producers and importers to offer the consumer with attractive offers. On Monday (17) Malbec Day is celebrated. And the discounts are tempting on many labels of this grape of French origin that consecrated the Argentine region of Mendoza.

The following list presents wines that deserve a place in any cellar, but become even more interesting given the occasion price at which it is possible to buy them in the coming days. Although it does not complete the eleven starting positions of a football team, this Argentine team is worthy of winning any World Cup of wine.

Opening the lineup, two extremes of the same winery: Finca Sophenia, which collects 90+ scores from international critics even on its entry labels. It is the case of Sophenia Altosur Malbec 2022 (91 points James Suckling, 90 Adega magazine), which World Wine is selling for just R$83.30 (compared to R$98 for the regular price). For the most demanding, the Sophenia Roberto Luka2017 (95 Guia Descorchados points, 94 Adega), usually sells for R$910. Now, the price has dropped to R$637.

Imported by Boca a Boca, the Vinyes Ocults Gran Malbec 2018 earned 97 points from Decanter and 95 from Guia Descorchados 2023. With 100% Malbec grapes from Tunuyán, a region with a dry and sunny climate, where thermometers fluctuate between 10 and 35 degrees Celsius, production is limited to just 1,300 bottles and each label is hand-painted. The usual price is R$580, but it can be purchased on the Sonoma Market platform for R$499. Another highlight in the Boca a Boca portfolio, the Malbec 2017 loupe comes from Paraje Altamira, in Valle de Uco, and ages for 20 months in French and American oak barrels, combining the freshness of its terroir with the complexity provided by the wood. From R$480, it costs R$399 at Temporão Vinhos.

NO DISCOUNT – Even though they are not on sale, there are Malbecs that cannot be left out of any list. With a label full of symbols in which four female figures stand out, the Catena Zapata Argentine Malbec 2019 it is proof of how much this variety can produce wines of excellence. Made with grapes from centuries-old vines harvested in two spectacular vineyards (Nicasia and Angelica), the 2019 vintage received 99 points from James Suckling. Imported by Mistral, it is sold for R$ 1,270.74. Finally, a wine from Bodega Zuccardi could not be missing, elected the best winery in the world for three consecutive years (2019, 2020 and 2021). In traditional style, the Jose Zuccardi Malbec 2018 is the evolution of the classic Zuccardi Zeta, originally released in 2002. It represents acclaimed producer José Alberto Zuccardi’s quest for overcoming and is imported by Grand Cru for