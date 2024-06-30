The Ministry of the Environment (SEDEMA) launched a announcement for the ones citizens of the capital name the baby giraffe which was born last April at the San Juan de Aragón Wildlife Conservation Center, known as Zoo.

The baby giraffe is a small male calf which took 14 long months to develop, and is the offspring of “Baobab”, its father, and “Acacia”, its mother, who, according to the latest SEDEMA report, carried out last May, measured 1.8 metres in height.

SEDEMA also reported that the breeding, Two months oldwho remained in good health and was breastfed regularly by her mother, who from the beginning showed “excellent maternal instinct” and took care of the little giraffe at all times.

Likewise, the small giraffe has managed to adapt and mate with the rest of its peers and other inhabitants of the zoo, such as eland antelopes from the African savanna that are also found in the Wildlife Conservation Center of San Juan de Aragon.

Vote

The Ministry of the Environment (SEDEMA) called on the residents of the capital to participate in the naming of the small calf that was born on April 22 at the Wildlife Conservation Center of San Juan de Aragón.

The call was launched within the framework of the world giraffe daywhich was celebrated on June 21.

The names for which you can vote are as follows:

Tafari : name used in East Africa meaning “He who inspires awe.”

: name used in East Africa meaning “He who inspires awe.” Zareb : name from southern Africa and means “Guardian.”

: name from southern Africa and means “Guardian.” Anuar : name of Islamic origin used mainly in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco, sign “Shine, Light”.

: name of Islamic origin used mainly in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco, sign “Shine, Light”. Thabo : has its origin in the Setwana language, which is spoken mainly in Botswana and South Africa, it means “happiness”.

: has its origin in the Setwana language, which is spoken mainly in Botswana and South Africa, it means “happiness”. Azizi : East African name meaning “Beautiful.”

: East African name meaning “Beautiful.” Bekele – Ethiopian name, meaning “He who has grown”

– Ethiopian name, meaning “He who has grown” Twiga – giraffe in Swahili

– giraffe in Swahili Tleyotl – Heart of fire

– Heart of fire Ilhuicatzin – Honey

– Honey Metzonalli – Moonlight

– Moonlight Citlaltonac – Shining star

– Shining star Telpochtli – Young man, boy

– Young man, boy Ohtonqui – Walker

– Walker Uetzcayotl – Essence of light

– Essence of light Tlanextli – Luminosity, brilliance, splendor or majesty

The call will end next July 21so whoever wants to participate has time to think about their vote, which they can cast at this time link.

It is worth remembering that the baby giraffe, still unnamed, belongs to the population of the species that has decreased in recent decades due to the loss and fragmentation of its natural habitat, as well as by the poaching.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look THIS LINK your best products