The head of the Presidency’s special advisory department participated in a closed meeting on Tuesday (22.Aug) on ​​the expansion of the Brics

The head of the Special Advisory Office of the Presidency of the Republic, Celso Amorim, said this Wednesday (23.Aug.2023) that the rules for the entry of new countries in the Brics will be defined after the names of the nations are decided. The statement is contrary to what the Brazilian delegation had been saying publicly, that it was necessary to define criteria and rules for the expansion of the bloc.

“This criteria thing, you know, choose the countries and then you define the criteria”, he stated. Amorim also said that Brazil has nothing against the countries placed as candidates to become full members of the Brics.

“The countries that are placed there, of course we, I will not say that this is an absolute criterion, but it is natural that you look for some geographical balance, countries that represent a certain diversity, but Brazil has no problem with any of the names that are placedhe declared.

The main candidates for new members so far are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Indonesia and Argentina. Iran is still trying to get in, but its geopolitical similarity with other bidders could hurt the country’s bid.

O Power360 found out, however, that Indonesia, for internal reasons, should withdraw from joining the Brics at this time, leaving it for another time.

On Tuesday (23.Aug), the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said that a degree of commitment from countries interested in joining the Brics was necessary. According to the president, the group is made up of very different countries and, therefore, they need to converge on solutions that everyone agrees on. New members must be able to do the same. He made the statement in his live weekly “Conversation with the President”.

Lula and Amorim are in South Africa for the BRICS Summit, which started on Tuesday (22.Aug) and will run until 5th (24.Aug). Among the main topics discussed by the group is its expansion. The members will define as, if, when It is with what criteria new countries will be able to join, since there are currently no parameters.