Netflix does not stop creating productions that immediately hook their fans. On this occasion, the streaming giant will premiere ‘Choose Love’, the first interactive romantic comedy. In it, viewers will be able to decide the future of the protagonist, a role that falls to Laura Marano, and choose between her three suitors. The original tape of the platform promises to be a success and is expected to mark a before and after in online productions.

Watch the trailer for ‘Choose Love’

What is ‘Choose Love’ about?

The film, which is under the direction of stuart mcdonaldaddresses the story of Cami Conway, played by Laura Marano, who is known for his work on the Disney series, ‘Austin and Ally’. The protagonist is a woman who apparently has it all: the desired job, a wonderful boyfriend and the promise of starting a family. However, she will feel that her life is missing something to be truly perfect.

Cami meets Jack (Jordi Webber) and Rex (Avan Jogia), the first love of her life and a sexy rock star, respectively. These will be her suitors and the public will help her choose if any of them has what it takes to leave Paul (Scott Michael Foster), her boyfriend of years.

When will ‘Choose Love’ be released?

The footage, whose recordings began in May 2022, will be released on Thursday August 31exclusively in Netflix, and there is a lot of expectation about it. This movie is the first interactive romantic comedy. Let us remember that tapes of this type were previously presented as the reality ‘Fake love’released this year, and the series ‘you vs. Wild’ and ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’both from 2019.

The tape will allow the viewer to choose between two options and participate in the development of the story. Photo: Netflix

The cast of ‘Choose Love’

Laura Marano as Cami

Avan Jogia as Rex

Jordi Webber as Jack

Scott Michael Foster as Paul

