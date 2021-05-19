“The time of offering the same to everyone is over. Now it is necessary to redirect all the entertainment to that personalization ”. José Carlos Franco, Director of Technology and Data at LaLiga, is clear that the way of consuming sport has to be different on each screen. Hence, the competition has teamed up with Microsoft, its technological partner for five years, to develop a revolutionary viewing model: the user will be able to choose the camera with which to watch the game at all times, interact with the multi-angle replays in 3D of the plays or select the statistics that are presented on the screen.

The idea of ​​LaLiga and the technology giant is to export this new viewing model to other countries, much more interactive and based on technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality or machine learning (machine learning). “The aim is to amplify the experience of the spectator, to make them feel as if they were inside the stadium,” explains Sebastian Lancestremere, director of Sports at Microsoft. According to this executive, the first Spanish soccer division is “by far” the most avant-garde case in Europe of the use of technology in the viewing of matches. To find more advanced examples you would have to jump to the United States and look at the NBA (basketball) or the NFL (American football).

The technological leap designed for Spanish football is part of the roadmap set by LaLiga Tech, the company created by the competition in which innovation efforts are centralized. The pandemic, which has emptied the stadiums, has contributed to making it even more necessary to give a twist to the way of presenting the sport to the spectator. The aim is to introduce new elements over the next three seasons that enrich sports viewing.

Both organizations intend to export the model not only to other countries, but also to other sports. “We are moving towards a new era in which technology will become the center of the fan experience and data-based knowledge will drive the next stage of global growth,” said Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, in a release.

LaLiga Tech will offer competitions that are interested in it its range of technologies for the sports industry, “from statistics and analysis of the day of the game to the next generation of streaming services through the most advanced content protection services and stadium access management systems ”, says the company.

Recover the young public

The directors also do not hide that this movement is in turn an attempt to capture the attention of the younger public, less and less willing to sit in front of the screen for almost two hours. “Our idea is to segment audiences, give each one what interests them the most: either a flat view, in which you don’t have to do anything other than watch TV, or the option of playing with the cameras, selecting the statistics that you want to see, etcetera, ”says Franco.

This is not the first move LaLiga has made to attract the children and grandchildren of its most loyal fans. At the beginning of the year, acquaintances joined the cause as commentators of the parties. streamers, including Ibai Llanos. These broadcast the meetings from their respective Twitch channels and, at the same time, Movistar offered the option of listening to them through one of their audio channels.

