Choo-Choo Charles it's also coming up consolewith the Two Star Games team (managed almost only by one person) who announced the imminent arrival of the particular horror game starring a monstrous train on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series release date set for December 21st and on Nintendo Switch on January 18th 2024.

This means that the game will be available as early as next week on PlayStation and Xbox, while for Nintendo Switch we will have to wait until next month. The game has already been out on PC for about a year, and you can learn more about it in our review of Choo-Choo Charles published at the time.

Choo-Choo Charles is an open world horror adventure that takes place within a strange dark world in which we are continually hunted by a monstrous and bloodthirsty train, which we must constantly try to ward off with the use of firearms various.