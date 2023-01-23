Monday, January 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Chongqing: the Chinese city where the train passes between the apartments

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 23, 2023
in World
0


close

China

Subway passes apartment building

Subway passes apartment building

Chongqing is located in a very mountainous region. More than 30 million people live there.

Chongqing is the third most populous city in China, with 31 million inhabitants, and is located in the entire center of the country at the junction between the Yangtze River and the Jialing River.

The city has a amazing public transportation system in particular the metro, which was built with different planning problems. Nevertheless, the solution of chinese engineers it has left architectural jewels like the one we will see below.

See also  Colombian journalist recounts what it is like to live in the middle of the heat wave in Europe

Also read: A South American currency? This is known from the plan proposed by Argentina and Brazil

In the center of the city, near the banks of the Jialing River, is Liziba metro station. The amazing thing about this station is that it is located inside an apartment building.

And it is that due to the lack of spaces in the city, when they were building line two of the metro, the architects and engineers had to resort to locating the station inside the building.

This has allowed a very interesting view of the train entering through a building that appears to be residential. The transport then drops off its passengers and exits on the opposite side of the residential building to continue on its route.

chongqing is a city located in the center of China at 224 meters high above sea level in a very mountainous region.

This, added to the huge population and lack of space, made the construction and planning of the city much more complicated than on flat terrain, which has forced engineers to take different creative solutions such as this, to locate a station subway inside a building.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO
INTERNATIONAL WRITING

See also  Turkey to give up Russian Mir payment system

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Chongqing #Chinese #city #train #passes #apartments

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

«Obstetric violence»: what is it?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result