In this decayed Atlético there are few positive certainties. The results are being painful and the injuries are complicating the job even more. Simeone is remaking the puzzle and in recent weeks it has been possible to see how there are undisputed footballers by total confidence, like Oblak and Koke, and others are fixed by necessity, like Kondogbia acting as central. The big dance comes on the attack, with five pieces going in and out.

In the last four games, Cholo has used four different pairs with Griezmann, João Félix, Correa, Luis Suárez and Cunha. And there are several open debates. All five, for one reason or another, have reasons to feel like headlines. The feeling of the last meetings is that João is trading higher and Suárez trading lower. Griezmann is the most common, but he is injured, although he will be back soon. Cunha asks for more and Correa, who is less talked about, always ends up making a place.

Griezmann, fixed for Simeone

For the very final in Porto, the only triumph of this fateful December, Simeone chose Griezmann and Luis Suárez. But the Uruguayan lasted less than a quarter of an hour and Cunha entered for him. João ran out of minutes. A few days later, for the Bernabéu, the coach awarded the Brazilian and he insisted with Griezmann. Suárez had arrived just right and entered the second half and the French only played the first half due to injury. Circumstances were complicating the Cholo again.

Thus, for the next outing, the visit to Sevilla, Simeone resorted to the triumph tandem of the past year: Correa-Luis Suarez. Griezmann’s loss seemed to push João to eleven, but the technician preferred Correa, perhaps because the duo they form Suárez and the Portuguese give him little work His last chance was at Anfield. However, and as it had already happened in the derby, João’s entry improved the team.

João Félix, starter and goal in 2 ‘

And so, Simeone gave him his place in eleven to 7 in Los Cármenes. Cholo had stated that he needed a little more from João, because he has talent to spare. After entering with a good attitude and good football in the previous two games, he started in Granada with Suárez. Y after a minute and a half he scored a great goal in a great personal move. And then another headlong that was unfairly annulled. And a right to the stick. Conversely, Suárez went unnoticed again, with a single shot out and little participation. Cunha then waved the attack, although he missed a very clear chance, like Correa.

The debate for the 9 between the Brazilian and the Uruguayan is increasingly close. TO Suarez endorses its recent past, the 21 goals last year and the eight who have this, but now going through a worrying drought. He has not scored since November 7, eight games without seeing a goal. Cunha thrashed Cádiz and Mallorca, but has four games dry. So with all this, the status of Griezmann (still low) and the rise of João Félix, Simeone will start 2022 with his first dilemma, the lead that will receive Rayo.