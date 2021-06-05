On Friday, June 4, the Peruvian comedian Willy Hurtado died after being hospitalized for several days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Villa María del Triunfo Hospital.

The sad news came less than a week after the publication on Facebook of the son of the actor in order to request that false information about the death of his father not be disclosed.

However, the death of the remembered actor of Risas y salsas was confirmed by his companions. The first one was Roman ‘Uncle Ronco’ Gámez Espinoza, radio host and figure of the show.

“I feel very sad. I lost a son because I love you that way. You fought to the end, ”he said on Facebook.

Roman ‘Ronco’ Gamez says goodbye to his ‘son’ Willy. Photo: Roman Gamez / Facebook

For his part, the imitator Fernando Armas also expressed his sorrow for whoever his partner was in the sequence of Los locos del telefono de Risas y salsa, where Hurtado popularized the phrases “Atirrin, Atirron”.

“The ‘Cholo Willy’ Hurtado passed away

, I shared many years in Risas y salsa. He was unable to overcome COVID-19. God have him in his glory #atirrin #atirron #locosdeltelfono RIP “, he posted on Twitter.

4.6.2021 | Imitator Fernando Armas mourns the death of comedian Willy Hurtado. Photo: Capture Fernando Armas / Twitter

Manolo Rojas, his other partner in the comedy program, wrote on Facebook: “Brother Willy Hurtado, you fought to the end, I had hope. Your friends were pending, united in prayer (…). There is great pain for your departure. God will have you in his blessings”.

Farewell message from Manolo Rojas to Willy Hurtado. Photo: Manolo Rojas / Facebook

Finally, Ricky Trevitazzo, former member of the Skandalo groupHe also said goodbye to the comic actor: “God have him in his glory to the teacher Willy Hurtado. Another great one of humor left us ”.

4.6.2021 | Singer Ricky Trevitazzo mourns the death of comedian Willy Hurtado. Photo: Capture Ricky Trevitazzo / Facebook

