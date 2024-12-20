Former Peruvian footballer Hugo ‘Cholo’ Sotil, a FC Barcelona player in the seventies – at a time when he coincided with the Dutch star Johan Cruyff – has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Lima. after suffering a health problem during the early hours of this Thursday, official sources reported.

Sotil, 75, was admitted to the emergency service at the Dos de Mayo Hospital, where he received “immediate specialized care” and is currently “constantly monitored” in intensive care, the Ministry of Health (Minsa) said in a statement.

Sotil was present at Barça’s 125th anniversary last November

The Minsa added that “at the express request of the family” of the former Peruvian international “further details about his state of health will not be provided,” which is why it asked the media and citizens to “respect this decision, as well as the privacy of the patient and his close environment. “The Dos de Mayo Hospital guarantees the specialized medical care that Mr. Hugo Sotil requires,” he concluded.

The former striker, who scored the 1-0 goal that gave Peru the 1975 Copa América title against Colombia, participated on November 29 in the gala held at the Gran Teatro del Liceo in Barcelona for the 125th anniversary. of the Barcelona entity.

Sotil, along with the Dutchman Johan Cruyff, formed one of Barcelona’s most memorable forwards, who in the 1973-1974 season achieved a 5-0 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabéu stadium. During his recent visit to Barcelona, ​​the former player declared himself happy to have returned “home” and said that the Catalan club’s new stadium “is beautiful.”

Read also