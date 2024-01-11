Since he arrived at Atlético de Madrid in the 11/12 season, Cholo Simeone has changed the recent history of the colchonero club. It has given him great competitiveness over the years that has allowed him to compete at the highest level in European football, achieving titles in various competitions such as LaLiga and the Copa del Rey, and reaching finals that have finally eluded him. small details, like the two Champions League matches in which they faced Real Madrid, in which they came very close to touching glory. However, not everything has been roses in this long path in which he has been leading the red and white entity for more than a decade. The Argentine coach has suffered important defeats in these more than ten years, and the most recent was the one that occurred yesterday in the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid, which is something unprecedented for the coach since he arrived at the team.
Next, we review the worst defeats that Cholo Simeone has suffered since he became coach of Atlético de Madrid:
Yesterday's game left us with a day to remember in many aspects. Real Madrid beat Atlético de Madrid in an ode to football. However, for the Colchonero team, and especially for Cholo Simeone, the match will go down in history, among many other things, for being the defeat with the largest result that the Argentine coach has suffered since he has been in charge of the team. red and white ship.
Atlético received one of its worst defeats against Dortmund on one of those nights when nothing goes as expected. Against a team, then led by Favre, that was playing good football, Cholo's team seemed to have lost its essence and the defensive identity that had characterized it over the years, in a Champions League matchday to forget about the colchonero team
Cholo Simeone then equaled his worst defeat as a coach after the aforementioned against Dortmund. Bayern Munich was the current champion of the competition at that time. Developing great football and with world-class players at an excellent level, as is the case of Lewandowski, they were far superior to Atlético de Madrid, who were not starting their career in the tournament very well, and although they would finally pass the group stage , ended up being eliminated in the quarterfinals by Leipzig.
The Madrid derby reached the Champions League final to face what had possibly been the two best teams of the season. Atlético de Madrid took the lead during the match, and when they were already touching the “orejona” almost with both hands, Sergio Ramos rose from a corner to tie the match in stoppage time, in an image that every football lover has saved. in the retina. From then on, we all know the outcome, Cholo's team suffered from physical fatigue, and finally the team led by Carlo Ancelotti at the time ended up winning by a result of 4-1.
The Colchonero team arrived with a great advantage from the first leg, in which they had won 2-0 at home. However, the second leg of the tie would take a radical turn, and a hat-trick by the Portuguese star, and then attacker of the Italian team, Cristiano Ronaldo, would give Juventus of Turin the pass to the next phase, on a night for the forgetfulness of Cholo Simeone's team.
One of the most recent occurred this season in LaLiga, when the Baraja team clearly defeated Cholo Simeone's team. Valencia played a great game, with great effectiveness in front of goal, and Atlético found themselves overwhelmed at all times and without the ability to react.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Cholo #Simeone39s #worst #defeats #arrived #Atlético #Madrid #negative #record #Super #Cup
Leave a Reply