“cholos”, the Peruvian film by Bernardo Batievsky, was released in 1972 to tell us the story of a young Peruvian who becomes a famous soccer player. After 50 years, he will return to Peruvian cinemas to the delight of all his followers.

The film, starring Hugo Sotil, was restored by the University of California (UCLA) Film and Television Archive. Its passage through the Lima Film Festival was a complete success and there is no reason to believe that its commercial release will not repeat the milestone.

What is “Choco” about?

A young man from the provinces, skilled in soccer since he was a child, migrates to Lima in search of opportunities. After failing in his attempts to get into college, he finds his way forward thanks to his childhood sport. Turned into a crack, he walks around Europe and finds a sentimental partner.

“Hugo Sotil, soccer legend and cultural hero of Peruvian suffering, but triumphant of choledad (…) The result is an impressive document of the illusions and frustrations caused by nationalist and racial vindication in the times of Velasquism,” he says. the art historian Gustavo Butinx.

When it premieres?

Fifty years later, the restored version of “Cholo” will premiere next Thursday, May 19. A unique opportunity to learn what it meant to be a cholo in Peru in the 70s.