Like many artists, the comedian Ubaldo Huamán He had to pause his work as an interpreter of the remembered Cholo Cirilo, whom he played for more than 20 years, making his audience smile, along with the traveling comedians. The entertainment business is one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the actor experienced it firsthand, since in 2020 his health was compromised after contracting COVID-19 and as a result of stress, he suffered facial paralysis.

Once recovered, the popular Cholo Cirilo did not hesitate to invest his savings in his business of articles for cell phones and computers, located in the El Progreso shopping center, where he assures that the money “does not rain, but drips.”

-You suffered coronavirus and facial paralysis last year, how is your health?

Yes, happily the symptoms of COVID-19 were not very aggressive and from home I was able to recover without complications. Now, I am recovered from the coronavirus and facial paralysis, thanks to the treatment that I took several months. So, I can work now, one has to look for the bread of the day in some way, since theater and art are the last wheel of the car, one has to reinvent oneself. So, I did it through two stores in the Progreso gallery in Las Malvinas and at least it drips; It won’t rain, but it does drip.

-Some of your fellow comedians and comedians are not having a good time due to the pandemic …

Yes, sometimes I wonder … not to say that you have not earned money, being methodical and disciplined comes from each one, saving bread for May.

-Did you invest your savings in your cell phone business due to the arrival of the pandemic?

It’s only been four months. I am lucky to have met the directors of the gallery. I made a video about the relaunch of the gallery, they liked me and at almost zero cost they gave me the stores, but empty. I needed a strong capital to fill them, because I sell technology for cell phones and computers.

-Is it a family business?

I live alone with my son, I am doing it alone, I have a worker and I am there managing everything, I am lucky to have a saleswoman who knows the business well. Let’s say that the business is not going well, but, at least, it gives to stay. In addition, at the beginning of March we are going to do the first ‘Pig to the cylinder with virtual show’. I am going to do it with some businessmen who are dedicated to the food business, their restaurant has closed, but we are joining in partnership. They put what the food is and I put on the show, let’s see how it goes.

-So, are you continuing with your character as Cholo Cirilo?

Yes, I had a program that was broadcast on social networks from the same gallery, it was every Wednesday. We did shows with folk artists from 4 to 6 in the afternoon, but with this quarantine we had to suspend it.

Until mid-January, I could not do any shows due to facial paralysis, but then I started doing greetings for birthdays and anniversaries, so I was having a little activity, at least it drips, a grain of rice falls for the pot. In the most difficult moments we must shake hands with each other and not only between artists but with all people. This pandemic has hit us to be more humane and more caring, to share, to be more grateful with life. Hopefully activities resume, I am waiting for what the Government says.

