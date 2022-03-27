Eduardo Dapena Lis, ‘Cholo’, receives a trophy, during his time as a Pontevedra CF player.

Few epics more legendary in Spanish football than Pontevedra del hai que roelo (you have to gnaw it, in Spanish), a bone that was installed for six campaigns in the First Division and at Christmas 1965 they finished the first round of the competition as winter runner-up, after leading the table at the end of two days. Throughout this trajectory, Eduardo Dapena Lis was cholos, captain of that team, in which he played left back, but above all, short and seasoned as he was, a persistent blotter of the rival team’s star. This Sunday he passed away in Pontevedra at the age of 88. He was the honorary president of the team of his life, which in 1970 fell to Second and has never managed to return among the greats. Now he is battling in the Second RFEF, the fourth step of national football.

That Pontevedra sixties It was held in Pasarón, a stadium with flavor to which the fans arrived in waves after crossing the old bridge over the Lérez river. If it rained, which was everyday, the terrain was going to be muddy and in that context the team was almost unbeatable. Only Real Madrid beat him in that fort that 1965-66 season in which the city touched on glory when the leadership of the League was put at stake on the eleventh matchday. The expectation was such that a group of Galician emigrants in Mexico raised more than a million pesetas so that a radio station would broadcast the game and it could be followed on the other side of the Atlantic. Atlético, with Luis, Adelardo, Collar and Ufarte in their ranks, lost in Pasarón after a goal from Odriozola and Pontevedra reached the top and all the front pages, they say even the Soviet Pravda.

More information

The legend has passed from father to son in the city. And it is not possible to refute it because the material of dreams should never be manipulated. Besides, who was going to get hold of a copy of Pravda at that time? The story suggests that the official organ of the communist party of the Soviet Union featured Cholo, the captain of the leader of the Spanish league, on its cover as the honest representative of a proletarian team in the midst of the maelstrom of a sport that was beginning to move unforeseen wages.

Cholo not only wore the maroon shirt of his city’s club, but also worked as a trolleybus driver, those devices for collective transport that were powered by two cables that circulated through an electrical line. The man arrived to train on the trolley after having done the first routes at dawn, parked next to the stadium and when he finished he resumed his job as a driver. “It was easy to drive. There were two pedals, and with one you gave the march and with the other you braked. You had to be careful with the cables and not develop too much speed in the curves, because the poles jumped and everything could fall down. But for the rest it was like any other car”, he explained years later to the journalist Manuel Jabois in an interview published in Pontevedra newspaper.

Cholo was born in neighboring Lourizán, where the depots for the old Pontevedra trams were. His father worked there, who was the one who gave two of his children the option of becoming drivers of the new trolleys, a means of transport in which Pontevedra was among the pioneer cities in Spain, after Bilbao and Barcelona. Cholo combined that work with football for six years, where he grew up at Vilagarcía and Arosa before joining Pontevedra in 1958, which played in the Third Division. His first token was 10,000 pesetas a year; the highest in First Division reached 220,000. It wasn’t a fortune either: a little less than the cost of a good apartment in the center of the city.

He played 334 games for Pontevedra, 129 of them in the top flight, in which he made his debut when he was about to be in his thirties, something that at the time was considered the beginning of the end for a footballer. But it was then that he wrote the story of his short best years until on Christmas Eve 1969 he played his last game. It was at the Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville. He was 36 years old. He had already parked the trolley forever, but not the legend of him.

You can follow EL PAÍS DEPORTES on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.