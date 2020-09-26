Atlético trained without great news in the morning session. The main event in the work session came at the end of it. Simeone was talking in the center of the pitch with the four players who will do offensive work in the match against Granada. The rojiblanco coach spoke at length with Diego Costa, João Félix, Correa and Carrasco. The first two will form a point and the last two will play on the sides.

Cholina is something common before certain matches. Simeone knows that the lack of a goal was the great red and white handicap during the past season and he wanted to motivate his points ahead of the first league game. Atlético scored 51 goals in 38 games, the lowest figure of all those who were in the first places of the classification.

Sitting on the grass, the four footballers heeded the instructions of their coach. Simeone’s assistants were also in the dialogue. Simeone will rely on these four players to start the match. In the little game they played in training, Cholo stopped the game several times to correct the way of pressing the tips. He insisted on the way he wanted them to push.

Simeone has players like Lemar, Thomas, Vitolo, Marcos Llorente, Luis Suárez, Saponjic… Luis Suárez could even play a few minutes against the Andalusian team. In the club they indicate that everything has been very positive with the Uruguayan in his first hours as an Atlético player.