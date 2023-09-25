Of Elena Meli

Tuesday 26 September on newsstands for free with Corriere della Sera, a guide with 50 questions to clarify the most common doubts and misunderstandings

Woe betide you if you eat eggs, they increase cholesterol. And even if there is no equal threshold for everyone, having it high is a problem only from a certain age onwards. In three sentences two errors: how many can recognize the right statement among the three previous ones? Maybe not many and for this reason tomorrow, Tuesday 26 September, the readers of Corriere della Sera they will be able to find on newsstands, for free, the Cholesterol guide, everything you need to know: a precious opportunity to learn more about this cardiovascular risk factor, which is still among the main causes of events such as heart attacks and strokes, but about which false myths, doubts and uncertainties still abound.

Good and bad To clarify, Pasquale Perrone Filardi, professor of cardiology at the Federico II University of Naples and president of the Italian Society of Cardiology, responded to 50 questions ranging from useful information to understand what the good cholesterol and that bad to indications for a diet that helps keep levels of the dangerous substance under control LDL cholesterolfrom opportunities to lower values ​​when they are too high to the importance of knowing your level of cardiovascular risk. See also Indoor masks, Bassetti: "Obligation only makes sense for transport and hospitals"

Liver and brain It will thus be possible to discover what cholesterol is used for and how it is produced: this is in fact a fatty organic substance fundamental for our organism, for example for the brain where as much as 25 percent of all the cholesterol in our body is found, and to the point that much of what we find in circulation does not come from what we eat but is produced by the liver, which adapts the synthesis of this molecule based on to the needs of the tissues so that it is never lacking.

Because too much is bad Then, of course, there is also the other side of the coin: the bad cholesterol, LDL It attaches to the arteries, thickens and stiffens them and thus compromises good circulation, leading to atherosclerosis and plaques and thrombi which, when detached, can cause serious cardiovascular events. Not by chance excess fat in the blood it is believed responsible for approximately 55 percent of the overall risk of having a heart attack, therefore a large part of the guide is dedicated to understanding what the desirable cholesterol values ​​are and how to achieve them with lifestyle (see food advice below) or, if necessary, with drugs and/or supplements, giving indications on both to clarify, for example, what opportunities are offered by the many new medicines approved in recent years or when and how useful anti-cholesterol nutraceuticals are. All information that can help you clarify your ideas before talking to your doctor about the results of your blood tests, to be more aware and better deal with changes in habits or any necessary therapies. See also How is our typical day? Nine hours are devoted to work and self-care, one minute to waste

Gender differences Added to this is a substantial section dedicated to dispelling the most common doubts on the topic of cholesterol, come on foods that are good to reduce or eliminate to the reasons why the LDL cholesterol rises in women after menopause and in general as we age (but not an inevitable destiny), from the moment in which it is best to start measuring it to the frequency with which to undergo tests, up to the advice for knowing one’s level of cardiovascular risk in a simple way, with a little self-diagnosis. Because the right statement, of the three at the beginning of this article, is that There is no right cholesterol threshold for everyone for who values within which to stay vary own depending on individual cardiovascular risk. The other two sentences? Mark’s errors: too high cholesterol is bad even when we are young (the more years we spend with levels above the threshold, the worse) and eggs have been largely exonerated. See also Free contraceptive pill, Aifa board: "No elements to deliberate"