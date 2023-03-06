The study, whose results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine, indicated that taking pempedoic acid alone reduces harmful cholesterol levels and the risk of heart attacks.

Patients with high levels of harmful cholesterol usually take statins, but there are often side effects.

“In patients with statin intolerance, treatment with bempedoic acid was associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease,” the study said.

The lead author of the study, Stephen Nissen of the Heart and Vascular Institute at Cleveland Clinic, said that among those taking statins, 7 to 29 percent had side effects, most notably muscle pain and myocardial infarction.

Nissen’s research team recruited a group of 13,970 patients who had had adverse reactions to “statins” and gave some “bempedoic acid” and some a placebo over a period of six months.

Patients who received bempedoic acid experienced a decrease in LDL cholesterol by an average of 29.2 points by the end of the trial.

After a 40-month follow-up period, patients who received bempedoic acid experienced a 23 percent reduction in their risk of heart attack.

It is worth noting that “pempedoic acid” has already been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, and it is taken by patients who use statins as well, but new research indicates that it can be effective in reducing low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and the risk of infection. Heart attacks, even when taken alone.