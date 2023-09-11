Home page World

Grilled sausage, fries or cake – many people have a guilty conscience when it comes to these foods. Because: They increase cholesterol. But that need not be.

A diagnosis that affects almost every second German. But does high cholesterol really mean giving up? Dr. Thorsten Siegmund, endocrinologist from the Munich Hormone Center, doesn’t believe in blanket bans. Nevertheless: “You are what you eat” clearly also applies to a desirable, healthy cholesterol level. With the right advice, which primarily takes into account the patient’s individual situation, it is not that difficult to adjust your diet accordingly. Ten tips from the expert:

1. Cholesterol is vital

First of all: “Our body needs cholesterol, it is essential for life,” says Dr. Siegmund. Cholesterol is an essential component of cell membranes. It fulfills important functions in, among other things, fat metabolism and hormone production. Our body produces most of its own cholesterol – especially in the liver. Only about a tenth is absorbed through food.

2. Too much cholesterol is dangerous

When is cholesterol dangerous? To put it simply: when there is too much of it in the blood. Cholesterol is a fat and is bound to water-soluble proteins (lipoproteins) in the bloodstream so that it can be transported to the cells. If too many of these compounds circulate in the arteries, they can build up on the vessel walls and lead to arteriosclerosis, which in turn increases the risk of heart attack or stroke.

3. Know your own cholesterol levels

“The first step to effectively prevent this risk is to know your own cholesterol levels,” says Dr. Siegmund. Two values ​​are measured as standard: HDL and LDL, commonly referred to as good and bad cholesterol (see box for the difference). Cholesterol levels are not the same throughout life. The fact that they increase from the age of 40 to 50 is completely normal. Almost every second German over the age of 50 has an elevated cholesterol level. “But not every elevated cholesterol level needs to be treated with medication,” emphasizes Dr. Siegmund.

4. HDL cholesterol is important

If the values ​​are elevated, a more detailed examination makes sense. “The real risk comes from the LDL,” explains the specialist. “But not so well-known blood lipids also play a role, in addition to triglycerides, for example LP(a) or apolipoprotein B.” In Dr. In Siegmund’s practice, these blood lipids are determined in a risk screening. A high HDL level, on the other hand, can even reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Because HDL cholesterol is the vehicle that… Cholesterol that has already settled on the vessel walls, can transport to bile. From there it is excreted via the liver.

5. Know family stress

To a large extent, elevated cholesterol levels are a familial predisposition. “It can therefore only be reduced to a certain extent through diet and exercise.” This makes the family medical history all the more important. If heart attacks have occurred in blood relatives at a relatively young age, this may be an indication of familial hypercholesterolemia that requires treatment. If you have high cholesterol levels as a young person, you should have it checked.

6. Other cholesterol risk factors

A high cholesterol value requires treatment even if there are other risk factors. “This is mainly the classic trio: high cholesterol levels, increased blood sugar and high blood pressure,” explains Dr. Siegmund. Of course, being overweight and smoking also play a role: “All of this can cause circulatory diseases.” However, those who do not have any of these other additional risk factors can view slightly higher cholesterol levels more calmly. All of this is important for the individual risk assessment, in which all factors are taken into account in order to be able to determine the individual target value for each patient.

7. Cholesterol in the diet

People with multiple risk factors should think about their diet, regardless of their age. “The fact that only primary saturated fatty acids increase LDL cholesterol and are therefore triggers for heart attacks is no longer true – to generalize in this way -,” explains the doctor. “This fat hypothesis of coronary heart disease, which has been propagated for many decades, needs to be revised.” Rather, the diet should be viewed as a whole: “It depends on the natural composition of individual foods. Fat metabolism is a complex system that medicine is only slowly learning to decipher.” But one thing is very clear: Obesity is often the root of the problem and should be addressed.

8. The role of carbohydrates

Carbohydrates play an important role in weight loss. Bread, pasta, sweets or fruit juice provide quick energy. But if they are consumed in greater quantities than they are consumed, the body converts them into triglycerides (keyword: fat deposits). These fats travel first in the vessels and can clog them. If you want to lose weight, you should eat few carbohydrates. This also reduces blood sugar levels – the best prevention against diabetes.

9. Not all fats are unhealthy

Fats are even greater sources of energy. The same applies here: don’t eat more calories than you burn. However, not all fats are bad. Quite the opposite: Omega-3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fatty acids and are considered healthy. They have a positive influence on cholesterol levels and can reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. Omega-3 fatty acids are found, for example, in sea fish, nuts and legumes, whole grain products, oat flakes and linseed and rapeseed oil.

10. Individual therapy concept

“Every therapy must focus on the individual person. Not just medical parameters, but also the individual life situation, likes and dislikes,” emphasizes Dr. Siegmund. At the Hormone Center in Munich, a goal is defined for each patient depending on their risk profile. If someone refuses medication, this will also be taken into account. This creates tailor-made therapy plans – including personal nutritional advice.

The expert’s conclusion

“The body produces 80 percent of cholesterol itself,” explains Dr. Siegmund. “The scope that you can influence through your lifestyle is therefore limited to 20 percent.” The expert is convinced that it is worth taking advantage of this opportunity – without the quality of life having to suffer. This means: If your diet and lifestyle are basically right, nothing stands in the way of a summer barbecue or the occasional egg for breakfast, even for people with elevated cholesterol levels.