Cholesterol alarm, the new drug Inclisiran arrives to keep it low. Here’s how it works

Goodbye to bad cholesterol: after the trials in Spain and the tests in five Italian regions there is more hope. The new product against cholesterol in fact it seems ready to be used on a large scale: as certified by clinical studies it can lead to “a powerful and long-lasting reduction of LDL cholesterol up to 54% in patients with cardiovascular disease”. The injection does not replace drugs taken orally and the side effects appear to be mild. Here’s how it works.

The new Inclisiran which represents the first weapon of prevention against cardiovascular diseases, because it promises patients at risk to keep blood levels within the recommended range, can halve the levels of the so-called LDL cholesterol, keeping them stable over time. As shown by the latest results of the clinical study on the drug, developed by Novartis, in thousands of patients, the drug is safe and also effective “with a powerful and long-lasting reduction in LDL cholesterol by up to 54% in patients with cardiovascular disease”.

According to Novartis “Inclisiran is the first that acts by imitating the natural path Of regulation of gene expression in our body.” The system is based on RNA technology, similar to that used in anti-Covid vaccines. “It is an innovative drug that acts in a way not used in the cardiovascular world,” he explained José María Mostaza, former president of the Spanish Society for Atherosclerosis. The drug works, explains the Sky online site, “against the accumulation of fat, the main enemy of the heart which can find itself in the form of plaques inside the arteries. These plaques can break and generate a clot which directly leads to myocardial infarction, stroke or intestinal infarction. And sometimes the whole process is triggered without the patient being aware of his illness.”

According to the study the advantage of the new drug, he writes Sky Tg 24“is its effectiveness but, above all, its safety. “Only mild side effects were observed in the clinical studies,” explained José Luis Zamorano, head of Cardiology at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital, who also took part in the trials carried out in Spain”. According to what he says Zamorano, “It is safe, very effective and, above all, it will solve the problem of patient compliance with treatment. One subcutaneous injection every six months will be sufficient, which patients can also coincide with the check-up visit in hospital”

“In Spain the Ministry of Health will finance the drug for use in more serious cases. In Italy it has been tested in recent months in Piedmont, Lombardy, Lazio, Campania, Puglia and could soon see more massive use at a national level. In fact, it should be remembered that cardiovascular diseases represent the leading cause of death in Italy: over 220 thousand deaths are recorded every yearor 25 people every hour”, concludes the online site.

