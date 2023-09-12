A free guide from Corriere Salute on newsstands on 26 September and a meeting open to the public at the Corriere della Sera headquarters on 20 September

Everyone has heard of “good” and “bad” cholesterol, but what do these adjectives really mean and why is LDL cholesterol, the “bad” one, one of the greatest threats to the health of the heart and blood vessels? Since almost one in two Italians still dies due to cardiovascular diseases, it is more than useful to have an in-depth knowledge of cholesterol and the right values, to learn how it can be maintained within safe levels with the right lifestyle, to know what the possibilities are that the medicine offers when it is appropriate to lower it. The Corriere Salute guide «Colesterol, everything you need to know», which will be on newsstands with the newspaper on 26 September and was written in collaboration with the president of the Italian Society of Cardiology Pasquale Perrone Filardi, was created precisely to clarify and respond to doubts and uncertainties on a topic that concerns everyone, because cholesterol is one of those parameters that everyone should know about themselves, like weight and height. A meeting will also be dedicated to the topic in the Buzzati room in the historic headquarters of the Corriere della Sera in via San Marco 21, in Milan, on 20 September at 5.30 pm (free entry with reservation by writing to the email address [email protected]) . The meeting, which will then remain available for viewing on Corriere.it, will be attended by SIC president Pasquale Perrone Filardi, as well as experts Giuseppe Derosa, head of the Diabetology and Metabolic Diseases Center of the University of Pavia and of the Regional Center for Dyslipidemias and Atherosclerosis at the IRCCS Foundation Policlinico San Matteo of Pavia and responsible for the Diabetes Area of ​​the Italian Nutraceutical Society, and Massimo Grimaldi, director of the UOC of Cardiology and UTIC of the Miulli Hospital of Acquaviva delle Fonti and president elected of the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists.