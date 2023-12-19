According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly two in five adults in the United States have the high cholesterol which if left untreated can lead to heart disease and stroke, which are two of the leading causes of death in the United States worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases claim almost 18 million victims every year.

A new vaccine developed by researchers at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine could be a game-changer, providing an inexpensive way to reduce the viruses' “bad” LDL cholesterol, which creates dangerous plaques that can clog blood vessels.

The results of research were published on npj Vaccines.

Vaccine against high cholesterol: here's how it works

The new research reported that the vaccines lowered LDL cholesterol as effectively as an expensive class of drugs known as PCSK9 inhibitors.

“We're interested in trying to develop another approach that is less expensive and more widely applicable, not just in the United States, but also in places that don't have the resources to afford these very, very expensive therapies,” Chackerian said.

For a condition with such a profound global impact, you might think that treatments for high cholesterol levels would be more accessible and affordable. Abinash Achrekar, MD, MPH, learned firsthand that this is not the case.

Achrekar, a cardiologist, is vice chair and professor of the Department of Internal Medicine at UNM. Not only has he treated countless patients with high cholesterol, but he is a patient himself: “I'm a cardiologist and I have high cholesterol,” he said. “I was actually diagnosed when I was a young person, around the age of 16.”

Since then, Achrekar said he has used several treatments, such as statins – which nearly 200 million people use worldwide – and the monoclonal injection PCSK9. This is a newer drug that targets the PCSK9 protein; a molecule produced in the liver that circulates in the bloodstream and negatively regulates the metabolism of LDL cholesterol.

Basically, the more PCSK9 your body produces, the higher your LDL cholesterol will be. Achrekar said twice-monthly injections to block that protein reduce it by about 60%, but they are expensive and require prior authorization from a primary care doctor or cardiologist.

“They take a little time to process with the insurance companies, but they save lives,” he said. “These medicines have been shown to not only lower blood pressure, but also reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke and death.”

Chackerian and his colleagues wanted all patients facing this risk to have a treatment option. Then, using vaccine platform technology developed at UNM, Chackerian collaborated with researchers in the United States to create a new vaccine that specifically targets PCSK9.

“The vaccine is based on a non-infectious viral particle,” he said. He explained. “It's just the shell of a virus and it turns out we can use that shell of a virus to develop vaccines against all sorts of different things.”

In this case, Chackerian said he attached tiny pieces of the PCSK9 protein to the surface of these viral particles.

“So, your immune system produces a very strong antibody response against this protein involved in controlling heart disease,” he said. “In the animals we vaccinated, we observed strong reductions in cholesterol levels, up to 30%, and this will be related to the reduction in the risk of c levels.”

Over the past 10 years the vaccine has been tested on mice and monkeys with promising results. Chackerian said the next step is to find funding to move into vaccine production and clinical trials in humans. This process can take years and several millions of dollars, but it is worth developing a vaccine that is pure, safe and affordable.

“Given that so many people have high cholesterol levels, it has been estimated that if everyone took one of these PCSK9 inhibitor therapies, it would bankrupt the healthcare system,” Chackerian said.

He estimates his vaccine could cost less than $100 a dose because it is made with a simple, relatively cheap bacterium.

“We're thinking tens of dollars a dose,” he said. she said, and each dose would remain effective for nearly a year. “This is a vaccine that we believe can have a global impact. So, not just in the United States, but around the world, where heart disease is a significant problem.”

Chackerian said his team continues to work hard to achieve this impact. “We hope to have a vaccine in people in the next 10 years,” she said.