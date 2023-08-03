This is a rare problem, but it can endanger the health of the expectant mother and the unborn child. The clarifications of Dr. Carlo Gastaldi

For the importance it holds in people’s lives, the Health it should always be held in high regard, preserving it by all means available. This concept is especially valid for pregnant women, who must also worry about that of the child they are carrying. In some cases, to make the sweet wait less serene is the cholestasis of pregnancyproblem not to be taken lightly.

what is cholestasis of pregnancy — Cholestasis of pregnancy is the liver disease with the highest incidence during gestation. In reality, however, it is not very common; in fact, to have it in our country is a percentage included between 0.2% and 2% of expectant mothers. Those with liver problems, such as hepatitis C And liver cirrhosis, those who have had twin or multiple pregnancies and those who give birth at an advanced age. Also, anyone who has had this disease in their first pregnancy has it between 60% and 70% chance of having it again in the next ones. "Cholestasis of pregnancy is a pathology that tends to develop in the second half of second trimester of gestation or in the first part of the third," says the Doctor Carlo Gastaldi, head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Operating Unit of the Clinical Institute of the City of Brescia. The symptom that distinguishes it is a intense itching, located mainly on the abdomen and palms of the hands and worse at night. TO this symptom may be associated with nausea, pain in the upper part of the abdomen and dark colored urine. More rarely, however, it is combined insomniain all probability attributable to the discomfort that itching causes when you are in bed.

the risks of cholestasis of pregnancy — The causes of cholestasis of pregnancy are not yet fully understood. However, it is assumed that they compete in the onset of the pathology several elementsof genetic, hormonal and environmental nature. For the diagnosis of the disease it is necessary to undergo a blood test to look for any elevations in bile acid levels and markers of liver damage, especially the transaminases. "It is important to make a differential diagnosis with problems such as atopic dermatitis and allergic reactions, as well as with pathologies typical of pregnancy that alter liver indices, such as hellp syndrome" explains Dr. Gastaldi. It is essential not to neglect cholestasis of pregnancy because it can lead to some obstetric complications. In fact, sufferers are most at risk of preterm birth and the possibility of breathing difficulties in the newborn increases due to the inhalation of meconium, i.e. its first feces, which under normal conditions are expelled after birth.

after giving birth you can breastfeed — The treatment of cholestasis of pregnancy aims above all at alleviating the main symptom, i.e itching. "It is used theursodeoxycholic acid, to be taken by mouth, which reduces the amount of bile acids present in the blood and, consequently, reduces itching" explains Dr. Gastaldi. In the presence of this disease, it may be indicated to reduce the risks to the fetus anticipate childbirthinducing it between 36 and 37 weeks of gestation. However, there is no indication for a caesarean section and there are no contraindications for breastfeeding. Usually, the itch disappears spontaneously within 2-3 days of the birth of the child, while it takes about 10 days for the levels of bile acids to return to normal. At a distance of 6 weeks from the birth it is however advisable to check the values ​​with a blood test. It has been observed that children born to mothers who have had cholestasis of pregnancy are at an increased risk of dyslipidemias and have a high Bmi (body mass index).