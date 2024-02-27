A Novergian Cruise Line ship has been quarantined in Mauritius due to a possible cholera outbreak. In the end she was just gastritis…

Off the beaten track Mauritius a cruise ship Norwegian Cruise Line with more than 2 thousand passengers on board remained in quarantine for fear of ancholera epidemic. The vessel was removed from the pier on Sunday Port Louis for, as Repubblica reports, “potential health risks” after 15 passengers had been placed in isolation on board.

The isolated passengers were subjected to tests to verify the nature of their stomach problems, a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed. Many media had reported that it could be cholera but in the end it was discovered that it was one gastroenteritis. Bhooshun Ori, director of the Mauritius Ministry of Health, said that walking has “completely recovered”. Local authorities then gave the green light for docking.

According to the United Nations, since January 2023, 188 thousand people have been infected with cholera in 7 countries in southern Africa and of these 3 thousand have died.