RIA: an outbreak of cholera among military and civilians was recorded in Kherson

In Kherson, controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), an outbreak of cholera has been recorded among the Ukrainian military and civilian population; the authorities are trying to hide the epidemic. This was reported by the pro-Russian underground of the city.

The source said that about 100 people are in hospitals. There are casualties among the military, and cases of infection among civilians are already being recorded.

The source of the spread of the disease has been identified

Companion RIA News underground believes that the Ukrainian authorities are afraid of panic among the population and therefore hide the fact of the epidemic, passing off identified cases of the disease as typhoid fever. According to the underground, at least 12 Ukrainians have become victims of cholera spreading throughout the region.

Photo: Andriy Andriyenko / AP

According to preliminary data, the source of the spread of diseases could be water. Now the water supply systems of several settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper are at risk. For example, the disease can spread in the areas of Antonovka, Sadovoy, Belozerka, Dneprovsky and Kizomys.

The threat of hepatitis, botulism and cholera has increased in Ukraine

Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko warnedthat there is a high risk of the spread of infectious diseases in the republic. In particular, Ukrainians are threatened by diseases transmitted by poor hygiene – hepatitis, botulism and cholera.

Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka / AP

“Now we are just in the epidemic season, this is one of the trigger points for us that we are working on. We have strengthened epidemiological monitoring,” Lyashko said.

The reason for this epidemiological situation in Ukraine was power outages. When the power goes out, the water supply often stops. If a person eats unwashed fruit, there is a risk of contracting hepatitis. Botulism can occur as a result of violation of food storage standards in the absence of electricity.