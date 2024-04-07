On February 21, after a few days of heavy rain, the weather was calm in Moroni, the capital of the Comoros Islands, an archipelago of more than 870,000 inhabitants located in the Indian Ocean, between Mozambique and the island of Madagascar. That day, the conversation in a taxi revolved around cholera, the new epidemic plaguing the country. The debate is started by the driver. On the phone, he can be heard warning his interlocutor, who is on the other end of the line, in a threatening tone: “Don't let anyone enter my house or you'll have to deal with me.” After a few minutes, the three passengers sitting in the back seat of the car finally find out the reason for the driver's anger. He was prohibiting his neighbor from letting the health workers deployed on the ground to disinfect the neighborhoods enter his house. The taxi driver is blunt: it is false that there is cholera in the Comoros.

This is not the only Comorian who denies the existence of the epidemic officially declared in the archipelago since February 2. As of the date of publication of this report, the Ministry of Health had confirmed 655 cases in the country, a huge increase compared to the previous figure of 130, on March 1. The most affected age group continues to be young people between 15 and 19 years old. In total, 16 people have died, including at least two children aged 4 and 10, who died in less than 48 hours.

Several African countries are suffering from a cholera outbreak aggravated by flooding and pollution. The World Health Organization (WHO) raised the risk level to “very high” in January, based on its geographical expansion and the shortage of vaccines and other resources to deal with it. The same alert level still valid today. Cholera is an acute, life-threatening diarrheal disease caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacillus. Vibrio cholerae. According to the latest WHO report, the world has recorded almost 790,000 cases since the beginning of 2023 and 5,586 deaths. The majority of infections occur in the Eastern Mediterranean region (which includes, for this International organizationto Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Lebanon, among others), followed by Africa and Southeast Asia.

In February this year, Comoros recorded its first cholera outbreak since 2008. It involved a traveler from Tanzania, who reportedly died from the disease, according to the WHO.

“They created cholera”

Despite the increase in cases, the denialism of a considerable part of the population of Comoros does not subside. “We know that they created cholera and transmitted it to us through the supposed disinfections they carry out in our homes. Like Covid-19, it is a virus stolen from a foreign laboratory,” said a passerby on the streets of Moroni on February 29. This denial of the disease only spreads and is repeated to the point of worrying the health authorities. A senior health official assures that some mothers whose children have been diagnosed as positive have fled hospitals to not let them benefit from treatment that is free, because it has the support of the State.

“In previous waves, when one person became infected, the entire family and neighborhood were quarantined. Today I can eat with my supposedly positive brother without getting infected. How is it possible?” asks student Chaher Abdou.

The Volo-volo market, in Moroni (Comoros), after disinfection as part of the Government's cholera prevention campaign. ABDOU MOUSTOIFA

Abdul Mubarak Kabore, social and behavior change specialist at Unicef ​​in Comoros, recognizes that denial of the cholera epidemic delays the search for appropriate health care and therefore endangers the lives of those affected. “Deaths in the community are often a consequence of this delay in adequate medical treatment,” he laments in an interview with this newspaper.

Previous epidemics have left a strong mark on collective memory, which perceives cholera as a disease associated with an exponential number of cases. The last one was in 2007 and killed 29 people in 11 months. Saindou Ben Ali, Director General of Public Health of the Comoros, points out that those who deny the presence of the disease argue that the current episode does not cause as many victims as 15 years ago. “For them, everything is pure invention, like during the covid-19 period, which at the time was baptized as 'corona business' by citizens who accused the State of only wanting to raise money by paying for PCR tests and donations of foreign partners,” Ben Ali tells this newspaper.

For this representative of the Comorian State, the problem on the ground is these “false ideas”, which continue to take their toll. “During our campaigns, no one wanted to appear in our awareness video. According to them, if cholera really existed, we would all be dead by now.” “Listening to them talk, it would seem that the vomiting and diarrhea observed in the patients are not enough to affirm that it is cholera. It could be malaria,” says Ibrahim, a community worker.

Some organizations such as Unicef ​​have offered personal protective equipment to health authorities. Abdul Mubarak, a specialist who works at this NGO, explains that they have implemented a free call system through a green Line, “to help the population express their concerns.” Mubarak fears that non-compliance with hygiene measures and delayed care in health centers will cause cases to increase in the community.

The Comoros, in addition to a former French colony, is a Muslim archipelago located in the Indian Ocean and made up of four islands: Grande Comore, Mohéli, Anjouan and Mayotte. The latter is administered by France despite the country's independence, declared on July 6, 1975, and United Nations resolutions.

“We are going to increase awareness, which is the only way to dispel the false rumors that are circulating,” Ben Ali promises. Faced with the disbelief of some citizens, the Ministry of Health has sought the help of artists and other influential people to call on the population to adopt prevention measures, which are still lacking even in risk places such as Volo-volo, the largest market in the capital. In remote areas, the population does not observe preventive measures, as if it were not their business.

