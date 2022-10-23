And the World Health Organization warned, on Saturday, of the risk of a new health crisis spreading in Lebanon, with more than 14 cholera cases recorded within two weeks, before the infection crisis in Benin, and expected a rise in the number after the release of the results of the expected laboratory tests..

The town of Benin is considered a point of gravity in the north in the number of cholera cases, and its spread, which has increased in homes, schools and camps at a great pace.

What’s in the details?

The mayor of Benin, Zaher al-Kassar, revealed in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the details of the crisis in the town, saying:

“The town is in a state of panic, and we call on the donors of the Syrian refugee camps in the town and the international organizations to visit the place and see the situation, which may develop into a health disaster in the coming hours.”

The town has 10 camps for Syrian refugees in the surrounding lands.

“The town’s houses are clean, but the drinking water that is provided to the town from the springs is polluted, and the crops may be transmitting the infection, because the injuries have affected the families who buy the purified water.”

Al-Kassar noted that a man in his forties died of cholera on Sunday morning, bringing the number of deaths over the weekend to 6.

He continued, “We hold the state and officials responsible, and we call on it to stand by Benin, whose number of injuries reached 500, on Sunday, knowing that the town’s population is about 40,000 people.”

He also called for the “emergency establishment of a crisis cell,” appealing to international organizations “to extend a helping hand to find a quick solution, given the seriousness of the situation.”

Minister of Health: We are working to establish a field hospital

The Minister of Health in the caretaker government, Firas Al-Abyad, toured the places where cholera was spreading, especially those that include camps for Syrian refugees..

On Sunday, Al-Abyad visited the border town of Arsal, Bekaa, to see the situation there, after receiving information about injuries in the camps, while, on Saturday, he visited the town of Benin..

The media office of the Minister of Health told Sky News Arabia:

“After the minister’s visit to Lebanon, the main goal now is to secure clean water, because what is happening now, in the absence of refined water that is sterilized with chlorine from the state, is that citizens are forced to resort to unclean water.”

“We are working with our international partners to distribute chlorine to homes, to sterilize water, or to resort to water tanks, in cooperation with the Red Cross and the municipality, to test the water and ensure its safety and sterilization.”

It is necessary “to quickly establish a field hospital in the northern town, in order to avoid delaying the arrival of patients to the area’s hospitals.” “.

Pollution of springs and quick solutions

For his part, Khaled Obeid, Chairman and General Manager of the North Lebanon Water Corporation, revealed to “Sky News Arabia” that:

“The spread of cholera started from two cases of Syrian refugees who carried them from their country, because they entered the region a few weeks ago.” “.

“The solution is to dig a well quickly or to prepare a well in the town, whose equipment was stolen more than once.” The cost of preparing the well is estimated at about $70,000, to make it drinkable.

“The water in most of the Lebanese springs is polluted, especially since the project that provides water to the town has stopped working for nearly a year, while the main pumping station there has been robbed more than once.”

The townspeople resorted to securing drinking water from the springs that irrigated the crops in the plain surrounding the town.

medical condition

And to find out about the situation and medical equipment in the town, the director of Abdullah Al-Rassi Governmental Hospital, Muhammad Khadrin, told Sky News Arabia:

“We have in the hospital the most number of injuries in the region.”

“There is a rapid increase in the number of injuries, and we hope that it will remain confined to the town alone.”

“We are preparing about 50 additional beds, and we have injuries in intensive care, while we are trying to send the least serious cases to homes to enter others.”

How did cholera enter Lebanon and when?

The first case was detected on the fifth of this October in the Akkar governorate in northern Lebanon, which is a border area with Syria.

More than a month ago, an unprecedented outbreak of cholera was recorded, exceeding 10,000 cases.

The cases recorded in the country are the first in nearly 30 years, when the last infection was recorded in 1993, according to what the Minister of Health confirmed during his inspection visit to Akkar.

Al-Abyad attributed the reason for the spread of cholera in Lebanon to “the decline in the level of basic services,” noting that “the decline in services has reached the level of exposure to epidemics that have not entered Lebanon for a long time.”