As many as 25 countries have reported cases of cholera since the beginning of 2023, 14 in Africa alone, the most affected region. The point is taken by the World Health Organization, which “on the basis of the high number of outbreaks and their geographical expansion, as well as the lack of vaccines and other resources” continues to assess the risk globally as “very high “.

Since the latest report, released on July 6, 2023 (covering data reported up to June 15), a new cholera outbreak has been reported from India, dating back to mid-May.

For WHO, “the overall capacity to respond to multiple and simultaneous epidemics continues to be strained due to the global lack of resources, including shortages of vaccine and supplies to deal with the spread, as well as medical and health personnel public, which is facing multiple simultaneous epidemics and other health emergencies”.