It’s not cholera. The Istituto Superiore di Sanità reassures the case of the 71-year-old who tested ‘positive’ in Sardinia and was hospitalized in Cagliari. “The results of the analyzes have shown that the bacterial strain in question belongs to the species Vibrio cholerae, but not to the serogroups that cause cholera – underlines the ISS in a note -. The strain found is quite common in brackish aquatic environments and normally does not cause symptoms Therefore, the experts of the Department of Infectious Diseases have issued an official response for which the case of cholera is not confirmed with regard to the sample under examination”.

“The bacterial strain of Vibrio cholerae, sent by the University Hospital of Cagliari, and isolated on July 3 from a stool sample of a hospitalized patient – reconstructs the ISS – was analyzed by the ISS infectious diseases department to carry out confirmation of the diagnosis of cholera Confirmation of the diagnosis of cholera must be performed according to the indications of the case definition established by the ECDC in 2018, i.e. ‘any person presenting with diarrhea or vomiting and from whom a strain of Vibrio cholerae has been isolated which present the O1 or O139 antigens and the gene encoding enterotoxin or enterotosin itself'”.