After fifty years, it was 1973, cholera returns to Sardinia. A pensioner is hospitalized in the infectious diseases department of the Santissima Trinità hospital in Cagliari where the presence of the vibrio has been found. The patient “is fine”, the ASL of Cagliari reports to Adnkronos Salute that he is waiting to receive the results of the tests from the Higher Institute of Health, probably on Thursday, to understand how the infection was possible.