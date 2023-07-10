After fifty years, it was 1973, cholera returns to Sardinia. A 71-year-old pensioner is hospitalized in the infectious diseases department of the Santissima Trinità hospital in Cagliari where the presence of the vibrio was found. The ASL of Cagliari is waiting to receive the results of the tests from the Higher Institute of Health to understand how the infection was possible.

Read also

“The 71-year-old pensioner who tested positive for the cholera vibrio is fine. As soon as he becomes negative he will be discharged – Goffredo Angiomi, director of the Sc infectious diseases hospital Ss Trinità of the ASL of Cagliari tells Adnkronos Salute – We sent a sample of the bacterium to the Institute superior of health to analyze the phenotype and on Thursday we will know better which carrier the patient came into contact with. For now, only school hypotheses can be made”.

“In cases of cholera, the main problem is severe dehydration which can be a risk for the elderly and children – explains Angiomi – The 71-year-old came to us dehydrated, he was assisted and then very short-term antibiotic therapy was given. The patient had been hospitalized for other causes, but after further investigations the positivity to cholera emerged”.

The first case of cholera in Sardinia after 50 years raises the question of health and food safety. “The population, especially in this summer period, must receive an important message on the safety of drinking water, it must be said that food must be cooked and if you really want to eat it raw, the fish must be killed and the molluscs must have undergone the process but, I repeat, the main foresight is to consume water whose potability is certain”, warns Angiomi.