ICholera is spreading rapidly in numerous African countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 130,000 cases have been detected on the continent since 2022. More than 3,000 people died as a result of the infection. The rapid increase could result in even more cholera cases than in 2021, the worst cholera year in Africa in almost a decade.

Claudia Bröll Political correspondent for Africa based in Cape Town.

According to the WHO, the cholera cases are a consequence of extreme weather and climate developments such as droughts, heavy rainfall and hurricanes. Mozambique and Malawi have been particularly hard hit, where people are still suffering from the effects of previous storms. Now both countries are being hit again by Cyclone Freddy, which reached mainland Africa for the second time last weekend – first the coast of Mozambique, and then Malawi on Monday.

The storm, which gusted at speeds of up to 213 kilometers per hour, caused severe devastation. Authorities estimate that more than 100 people have died since his return, and many are missing. According to the United Nations, 11,000 people were hit by the storm. In Malawi, houses and residents were swept away by masses of mud. According to the WHO, the poor African country is already experiencing the worst cholera outbreak in its history.

No drinking water, no sanitary facilities

The spread of cholera is accelerated by the inadequate supply of drinking water in many countries, a lack of sanitation and poor hygiene, the WHO said. Health authorities and aid organizations could only react to outbreaks with a delay. In many places, political commitment is often not enough to secure the necessary resources. So far, cholera has been identified in 13 African countries, with many cases going unreported. There is a high risk of spreading across national borders.

Last week, ministers from twelve African countries agreed in Lilongwe in Malawi to work together to prevent further spread. A joint task force, better prevention, increased surveillance and the availability of locally produced vaccines should contribute to this. The aid organization Doctors Without Borders ended its mission in the hardest-hit province of Niassa in northern Mozambique in early March. More than 700,000 people are scheduled to be vaccinated in the country, with more than 550,000 in Niassa.

Cholera is an acute intestinal infection caused by ingestion of a bacterium. People are usually infected through drinking water contaminated with faeces or vomit from sick people, or through contaminated food. The disease can lead to acute diarrhea and, depending on the general conditions, spread quickly. Most infected people have no, mild, or moderate symptoms. According to the WHO, cholera is easy to treat.