Cholangiocarcinoma has a lightning-fast onset, a tortuous diagnostic procedure and in most cases too late, when only 1 in 4 patients can be candidates for life-saving surgery. The molecular profiling of this rare biliary tract tumor is not yet guaranteed to all patients by the National Health Service. There is no register of reference centers and only one drug with a molecular target is available, the others are awaiting authorization from the regulatory bodies. And then, there is the loneliness of the patients in facing a painful and difficult journey. These are the themes at the center of the first national conference on cholangiocarcinoma, which was recently held in Bologna, promoted and organized by Apic (Italian Cholangiocarcinoma Association), one of the three patient associations worldwide, with the American Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation and the English Ammf.

The meeting – explains a note released by Apic – was intended to be a moment of open discussion between patients, specialists and associations to turn the spotlight on a little-known neoplasm even among the doctors themselves and of which the media speak little. Patients brought their stories and dramatic emotional experiences, but also their point of view on taking charge and old and new treatments, the latter difficult to find. Cholangiocarcinoma is a tumor of the bile ducts connecting the liver to the intestine, rare, with a high recurrence rate and very high mortality: 5-year survival is 15% among men and 17% among women. Its appearance in young adults is increasingly frequent than in the past. There are three main forms: two extrahepatic, perihilar and distal, easier to attack surgically, and a third intrahepatic form, often inoperable at the time of diagnosis. Cholangiocarcinoma is a tumor characterized by gene mutations, among which the most frequent is the alteration of the Fgfr2 gene.

“Information can make a difference – he claims Paul Leonardipresident of Apoc – we are dealing with a tumor that shows no signs of itself, except in cases of jaundice with a yellowish coloration of the sclera and skin that appears in an already advanced stage of the disease. Cholangiocarcinoma doubles in volume every 28 days, leading to death in a few months if not treated in a timely manner. It is necessary to refer patients to specialized centers and to competent and expert surgeons because it is a very delicate surgery”.

“All patients – continues Leonardi – they should be subjected to molecular profiling to identify any genetic mutations, but unfortunately to date genetic tests are not reimbursed by the NHS despite the fact that they are necessary to prescribe the new therapies aimed at a molecular target. Finally, there is the big problem of new drugs. As we know, approval times in Italy are very long, even 3 years, while those with cholangiocarcinoma cannot wait. Apic – comments Leonardi – intends to create a support network around patients and their families so that they do not feel alone and intends to push the regulatory authorities to shorten the approval times of innovative drugs as much as possible”.

For patients with locally advanced or metastatic disease, in which theFgfr2 gene alteration and already treated with chemotherapy, a new molecular target therapy has been available in Italy for a few months, which reduces the size of the tumor and leads to an improvement in median survival of over a year and a half. On the national territory there are about twenty specialized referral centres, more numerous in the North and Center, fewer in the South. This is another reason for suffering, because patients are sometimes forced, together with a family member, to tiring and costly migrations sanitary.

About half of the intrahepatic cholangiocarcinomas presents one or more gene mutations: for this reason it would be necessary to subject all patients to molecular profiling with the Ngs (Next Generation Sequencing) method capable of using large panels compared to the ‘single gene’ model, improving the ability to capture the molecular mutations useful for accessing targeted therapies. The emotional experience of the patients is heavy, as they feel closed in a bubble. There is hope for these patients, it comes from research which has identified some possibilities in recent years, but we also need to strengthen the support network of family, friends and doctors. We need a strong cohesion between all the protagonists of this complex process, which should include psychological support, present today only in some hospitals. Apic, born in 2019 to offer patients a point of reference with continuous updates on therapies and specialized centres, aims to create a medical and human network around patients with cholangiocarcinoma and to work so that – concludes the note – they have a present and a future best.