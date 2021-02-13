It is surprising to see Chola reading the newspaper and listening to the radio concentrating on the news. And with a frown. Actually, the scene would not attract attention if it were not a woman of almost 94 years old, who just over a month ago was brutally attacked in her home in Bernal, in an aberrant act, by two criminals who beat her to death.

“They dragged me by the hair, they hit me again and again, my face looked like a pendulum – he makes the gesture even funny – they kicked me while on the floor, my hip was broken … Why so much anger with a helpless old woman, explain?“, he asks without looking for an explanation and stretches his left arm lowering the volume of the radio.

At four in the morning on Saturday January 2, two criminals entered through the ventiluz to the house of Sara Dodardo -Chola para todos-. It is an austere home that is next to the net bag factory that she set up decades ago with her long-awaited husband Gerardo. The noise from breaking glass startled her.

“I am of little sleep, I was in my rocking chair where I usually rest looking at the street door and the factory door, I hardly ever lie in bed, I am always attentive to movements. But at that moment you can see that I fell asleep and they caught me off guard “, reveals the lady with a soft but firm voice and an endearing look.

Chola receives Clarion somewhat uncomfortable because she is very flirtatious. She is lying on her bed and remembers what she lived through that horrible night but she does without dramatizing or victimizing, Unlike. His story is fluid, clear and while he speaks he adjusts his transparent mask that covers a face that still reveals the marks of the attack. She adjusts her hair, has painted nails, and long, beautiful hands that are in constant motion.

“It’s over, that’s it, I overcame the first part of recovery in the hospital … I’m from Aries, I have strength, I look ahead and today I want to get up from this bed, stand up and start walking, to be able to go back to my house, to be in the factory, all that is my world. Nor do I ask too much, right? “, Expresses with an unimaginable optimism this woman who was interned in the Sanatorio Modelo de Quilmes for three weeks.

In the house on Calle Treveris, in Parque Chas, his committed son Alejandro Cancela built an important and expensive engineering so that her mother is surrounded by the greatest possible affection and digest the bad drink as fast as you can. In addition to her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, there is a person who takes care of her and is monitored by a nurse, a psychologist and a physical therapist.

“The truth is that my old woman’s case is unique. The psychologist told me that my mother ended up advising her! in matters that they spoke and the kinesiologist estimates that if, as up to now, everything continues to evolve and comply with the routine exercises, in a few days he will be able to stand up and begin to move, “says Cancela with amazement and admiration, the son who between jokes and concern says that “meet her, he will want to go as soon as he recovers“.

“I want to go home, I want to return to Bernal, my place in the world,” dreams Chola, who does kinesiology every day and “is already standing up,” says her surroundings. Photo: Emmanuel Fernández

With a mischievous look that sprouts from those greenish eyes, Chola invites this chronicler to come closer and puts her index finger on his lips. Sure, on the other side of the door is your son and you don’t want him to listen. “I want to go home, I want to return to Bernal, my place in the worldI lived there with my husband for more than forty years and I need to work and control the employees, who must now be dancing on one leg “. She is brave and charming CholaShe was always a strong, independent, autonomous woman who, after the death of her husband in 2002, rolled up her sleeves and never stopped.

Until January 2, when he was assaulted by those cowardly criminals, every day Chola opened the factory door to the employees, who arrived at 6 in the morning, and was in activity until his son Alexander arrived, who took the helm. “That role kept her vital, active, she felt useful, so my fear more than the physical issue is how she was going to respond emotionally. But after overcoming some ups and downs, she is still in the race and every day she surprises me more,” says Cancela.

Talkative and lively, Chola says that while she was hospitalized, her admired and beloved Mirtha Legrand called her. “She was horrified – she remembers with a smile – with what had happened to me, but I told her not to worry, that I was going to be fine … I was listening to her very sensitively, I suppose she felt identified, poor thing. But Chiquita was so warm, she filled me with beautiful words and we promised to see each other once the pandemic passes, “he says. “Oh, I would love to be able to go to lunch at your show“.

Sara, in the first days of this year, admitted to the Sanatorio Modelo de Quilmes. “I was never afraid, I went through many complicated situations and this was a difficult one but here I am, looking forward.”

“We are very similar to Mirtha, you know? We not only think alike and have similar ideologies -winks a mischievous eye-, but we were born the same year, we like to dress well, wear jewelery and also my grandmothers were a Martínez and the other Suárez, and Mirtha is Martínez Suárez. Also, I had my sister Beba, very, very close to me, as was Goldie de Mirtha, and they both died a little while ago.

Hyperinformed, Chola has a copy of the diary Clarion bent on a political note, a subject that he is passionate about. “I try to watch and listen to all the news and read the notes to be aware. I love listening to Baby Etchecopar and Joni Viale, they say things as they are, without fear. And I put another goal in my head: be mobile because I want to vote in the October (legislative) elections. And if I can’t walk I’ll go on all fours… I never stopped going to vote, it is the only way to make us listen and now more than ever, because this country, as it is, is sinking “, spicy.

He has a portable mirror close at hand and looks at himself every so often. “I don’t like what I see, but I’m better, the bruises are gone, little by little my face is recovering its normality. The respiratory issue remains, my lungs are improving, I had a beginning of pneumonia but I am better, although I need oxygen because I suffer from COPD, “he says about the cannula in his nose that relieves his breathing.” The night they entered me I had a respiratory crisis at home, I felt like I was dying. “

Although the voice is low-pitched, Chola speaks clearly and with rich, broad language. He does not hesitate or stammer when he returns to his memories that attack that to this day has no detainees. “What are they going to catch, at this point … do you think so ?! Minga …”. He says that at no time was he afraid, “maybe because I have already made my life, or because I lived through many complicated situations. I had very hard moments, this was fulero, but I remember that at one point I asked the one who beat me non-stop, that he was a dwarf… ‘Why do you keep hitting me, what do you want?’

Chola and her son Alejandro celebrated the arrival of the new year together in Bernal, without imagining that 24 hours later she would be the victim of a dramatic situation.

The fortitude of this heroine born in Concepción del Uruguay (Entre Ríos) does not fail to impress. “They were looking for dollars, I don’t know where they got the information from, but the snitch was wrong and I picked her up “. Any idea who they could be?” Look, I better not say anything, my son is going to get angry – spear suspicious -. I gave them my retirement, my pension and some earrings and necklaces that I regret so much. “He asks again for another approach and looks toward the door.” They brought me a gold jewel, but nobody knows.

The criminals spent almost an hour and a half inside Bernal’s house and factory, where they dragged Chola with incomprehensible contempt and violence. “It was about five thirty in the morning and I was already tied up with cables and tapes that hurt me a lot but I dared to tell them: ‘Hurry up, the employees are about to arrive, which upset them and they decided to leave. With my hurt mouth I started to bite the tape with which my hands were tied and little by little I was freeing myself. “

When the thugs left their home, Chola was already unleashed and was not aware of the injuries that her body carried, she only saw that there was blood around her, She barely saw that they left, “I went after them, I wanted to see where they were going … I had no luck, I got as I could, with a broken hip to the sidewalk and what I did was knock on the door of my neighbor Ethel to call the police and my son. And after a while they took me to the hospital, “he goes over as if it were a bank procedure, something every day.

Somewhat tired, she does not mention magic recipes or formulas, she prefers to say that she has “a power in the mind that allows me to have freshness to get where I got. “Look ahead, don’t speculate on the centenary of life” just for a statistic. If I arrive, I want to do it well, but as far as it touches me, I no longer complain, I had a great life, “she reflects. What would she say to the thieves who attacked her?” Why were they so cruel to me? Why crawl by my hair, or kick me on the floor? I do not hold a grudge, poor people, I feel very sorry“.