A few days after the important event, the Chola Chabuca officially launched the poster with the artists who will accompany it in the celebration of its 30th anniversary this year. February 14 at the Exhibition Park. Among the figures who will be together with the beloved character to celebrate another year of artistic career, include Daniela Darcourt, Deyvis Orosco, Marisol, Maricarmen Marín, Azucena Calvay, Amaranta and Cielo Torres.

What did Ernesto Pimentel say about his anniversary?

To this celebration, they also add Rossy War, Ruth Karina, Ana Kohler, Tommy Portugal, La Bella Luz, among other figures. A big surprise is expected that is prepared by the América Televisión host. The show will take place on Wednesday, February 14, starting at 5 pm at the Exhibition Park. Ticket sales are available at Teleticket.

“I feel excited because I am going to be accompanied by great music friends on such a special date for Chola Chabuca. The attending public will be able to enjoy the best of our music and spend a magical night that will have many surprises. I look forward to seeing you all “, he expressed Ernesto Pimentel.

Biographical film ready for April 2024

Pimentel also awaits, with considerable expectation, what will be the premiere of 'Chabuca', biographical film produced by the company Tondero, whose premiere month will be next April. “My heart beats strong and I only have words of gratitude for you who have accompanied me during these almost 30 years, I invite you to be moved with me because I forged this story together with you, dear public.”he said after announcing the trailer that is already in Youtube.

