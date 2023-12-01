Choking hazard | Warning about jelly sweets: can cause swelling in the body

The products have been sold in a wide area in Finland, especially in grocery stores selling Asian foods.

To Finland jelly sweets have been brought in again, which may cause a choking hazard, says the Food Agency in its announcement.

Choking hazards are caused by certain additives that must not be used in jelly sweets packed in mini cups, which are jelly sweets packed in solid, semi-solid mini cups or mini capsules and which are intended to be eaten at once by squeezing the mini cup or mini capsule to fly the candy into the mouth.

The mentioned additives can cause the candy to swell in the digestive tract, in which case the jelly sweets, together with the size and shape of the product, may cause a choking hazard.

The products have been sold in a wide area in Finland, especially in grocery stores selling Asian foods.

The local authorities have ensured that the products in question are no longer available for sale at the points of sale known to the authorities.

Due to the risk of suffocation, consumers should dispose of these and similar products.