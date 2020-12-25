A Christmas pantomime held on December 12 at the St Helens Theater Royal in North West England. (OLI SCARFF / AFP)

In the United Kingdom, the festive period is not only celebrated with the family, it is also a moment of sharing in the public space, with well-established traditions which include song. We are of course talking about the timeless Christmas choir.

Timeless but difficult to adapt to health restrictions. Choirs often take place in churches, schools, and concert halls and therefore are not very conducive to social distancing. In the areas most affected by Covid-19, they obviously could not take place. The concert by the King’s College Cambridge choir has not been broadcast live on television, a first since 1930. In the few regions with minimum alert levels, the choirs have adapted, authorized to perform door to door. . Only downside, they can only have six people and must of course sing more than two meters away.

The other Christmas tradition that the British miss a lot this year is that of pantomimes, real institutions. These are shows halfway between the burlesque play, dance and musical comedy. The humor is quite “cream pie” with colorful characters. These pantomimes only take place this season and always have a full house. But this winter, almost all theaters are closed and the few performances that have been maintained have moved online or in parking lots with an audience in their car.

Pantomimes normally account for over 65 million euros in ticket sales each winter in the UK. The theaters which have remained closed most of the year also hoped to be able to bail out thanks to these shows over the Christmas period. Obviously that was before they were ordered again to lower the curtain across much of the country with the worsening health crisis this month. Theaters have lost over 93% of their ticket sales to the coronavirus.

And for the choirs also the impact is real. There are of course the canceled concerts but you should know that they are also often used to collect money for charities. This therefore represents a real shortfall at a time of the year when people are usually more generous.