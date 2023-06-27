“Sunday afternoon, in Chorzow (Poland), during the award ceremony of the blue team, winner of the European team championship, the local organization, among the many music played inside the stadium, also included the famous success It will be because I love you in a version containing insults to the fans of a well-known Italian football team”. Thus begins the official note released by Fidal – the Italian Athletics Federation – in which it apologizes for the chants against Juventus sung by some athletes.

“Yesterday – continues the communication -, the Local Organizing Committee, through the operator in charge of the music used in the Slaski stadium, apologized for the incident, clarifying that the lack of understanding of the text was decisive in the error”. The inconvenience is therefore not the responsibility of the Federation but of the organizers of the event, so Fidal concentrates Instead on the behavior of some Azzurri present in the stadium. “The Fidal, while reiterating the total extraneousness to the incident, has verified that some of its athletes, in a moment of understandable euphoria, and certainly with no purpose other than mere exultation for the historic moment experienced, participated in the choir. this, even the Italian Athletics Federation apologizes to those who may have felt offended by the facts”.