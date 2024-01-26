Maignan, those responsible for shouting “monkey” at him have been identified. Out of the Udine stadium for 5 years (Daspo)

The ugly story continues to be discussed Udine which involved, against his will, the AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan and which went around the world. With the intervention also of the president of the FIFA Infantino who proposed “a total defeat for the teams involved for strict liability”, in this case it would have fallen to Udinese. Some of the individuals responsible for the discriminatory chants they were heavy against the Rossoneri between the posts identified. They shouted “monkey” and other rude words. The decisive ones video cameras internal surveillance made available by Udinese. The first had already been caught on Monday, framed by a video posted on social media in which he reiterates a shameful insult to Maignan, yesterday it was the turn of four others.

And the shocking thing – reports Libero – is that, among these, there is also a black man which lent itself to racist insults. And there's one too woman. One of these lives in Udine, three live in the province. They all have it aged between 32 and 46 and the Udine police commissioner D'Agostino has already issued a warning against them Five year old Daspo: the maximum measure foreseen for these subjects, as they are not repeat offenders. Udinese Calcio, however, has decided to permanently ban them from the Bluenergy Stadium. The Sports Judge still punished the club, forcing them to February 3 next to play behind closed doors against Monza.

