Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/23/2023 – 13:18

A body stretch, a voice warm-up and a personal presentation. And then the room is flooded with a joint voice. “Êô Êô Abalô Capoeira Abalô”.

This is how the rehearsal of the choir made up of homeless people begins, at Estação Cidadania, in the central region of the capital of São Paulo, next to Praça da Sé. Sitting in a circle in one of the center's rooms, the singers receive sheets of bond paper on which the lyrics of the songs they are going to rehearse on a Thursday afternoon are written. Suddenly, the voices come together and, little by little, they begin to rise in tone and fill the space. They then begin to sing the verses of another song: “My dream, my dream, go get those who live far away, my dream”.

The sound of these voices is accompanied by some musical instruments, including a tambourine, which is played by Lucas Henrique da Silva, 35 years old. He, who studied music for 6 years before moving to the streets of São Paulo, is now part of the choir and a new project developed there, a samba group, called Acústica da Rua, also made up of people who live on the streets. .

“Today, these projects are our means of escape and getting out of what was hurting us”, explains Henrique, who reinforced that he is “passionate about music”.

“Everything that involves music I’m into”, he highlights. “Sometimes we go to places and the worry is providing baths and food. But sometimes we want attention, we want to do what is good for us, we want to talk and hug each other. And here, in this space, we have that,” she said.

Lucas lived in Osasco, in Greater São Paulo, until family problems made him live on the street. And then, the area around Praça da Sé, in the center of São Paulo, became his new address, the place where he lived for 2 years. “It was a period of great sadness. I was also taken by depression, since my mother died during this period. And I sank even deeper. But I had help from the project [social] with a social worker and a psychologist and, every day, I get better”, he says.

About a month ago, Lucas got a job through Estação Cidadania. “I've already managed to get off the street. I’m paying rent on a pension,” he told Agência Brasil’s report. “It’s a fresh start,” he added.

Presentation

In the middle of the choir rehearsal, more people start to arrive in the room. The group is still small, with 18 members, and changing, because it has not yet been possible to form a fixed group. Even so, this choir will perform this Sunday morning (24) at the Street Population Solidarity Christmas, an event scheduled to start at 9am, at the Bank Workers Union Court.

In addition to capoeira, the repertoire that will be presented by the choir at this Christmas event also includes xote, a Pernambuco ciranda and songs by Gilberto Gil or songs sung by Tim Maia. The regent is Mauro Rodrigues Aulicino, an employee of the Dean of Culture and University Extension at the University of São Paulo (USP) and one of the regents of CORALUSP.

The samba group Acústica da Rua, which was also formed at Estação Cidadania and of which Lucas is a member, will perform at the same location this Sunday.

Project

The project to create a choir made up of homeless people began in 2017, when the Municipal Department of Human Rights approached CORALUSP to form a partnership. The place chosen to start this work, said Aulicino, was the Penaforte Mendes community restaurant, managed by Rede Rua. But then the new coronavirus pandemic came and the project did not proceed.

“But in this year, 2023, Estação Cidadania appeared, this public facility that is also managed by Rede Rua. And then we resumed contact and started doing this activity. [o coral] in September,” said Aulicino.

“Rede Rua offers this welcoming space [a Estação Cidadania], which is more humanized. We don’t just offer packed lunches, a shower or washing clothes, but also being together with people living on the streets”, explained sister Débora Geovana Bezerra de Souza, an educator from Pernambuco who went to São Paulo to work alongside people in a street situation.

In addition to the choir, Estação Cidadania is also a social space, where homeless people can, for example, watch films, play games and make crafts. Another activity developed is a work project, in which people can receive a minimum wage. Per day, the place usually serves an average of 1,000 people. Most of them are young and men.

The space also functions as a kind of union. “We also have the Street Union here, which is where they place their needs”, explained sister Débora.

Challenges

For the conductor, the choir with the homeless population involves an immense challenge, which is being able to have regular rehearsals. “It's a huge challenge because, to do regular rehearsals, every week, the person needs to have a structure so that every day, at the same time, they can be there. The biggest challenge is to start forming a nucleus of a few people, who can achieve this great challenge of being here at the same time, every week. This is too hard. We don’t have a group yet, it’s a seed that we’re playing for and that we’re hoping to get.”

Even so, rehearsals continue to take place once a week: always on Thursday afternoons, at Estação Cidadania, next to Praça da Sé.

Young Yasmin Hadson Nunes Oliveira, 19 years old, a trans woman, is one of the members of this choir. “It’s been really good for me. As I have a lot of anxiety, music makes me relax, let it all out and forget about my problems. Music is important because it talks about feelings, affection and love, things that move us a lot [pessoas que viveram em situação rua]things we don’t have a lot of.”

She, who came to live on the streets of São Paulo after being expelled from her home in the Piauí city of Floriano, when she was 14 years old, has now got a job in the project being developed at Estação Cidadania. And she started planning her new future. Her dream now is to become a social worker.

For the choir director, activities like this are very important for people living on the streets. “I think it makes a huge difference. Choral singing is that venue for a musical activity that is entirely collective. It's a place of community, where you don't do anything alone. And it regains some sense of making music where the person doesn't need to have technical preparation for it. She doesn't need to have specialization. She simply sings. It is a collective doing. And, when this population becomes part of this, becoming singers in this group, they feel like they belong. She feels like a person.”