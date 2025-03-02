Choir carousel: dates, schedule, tour and where to see the groups of the Carnival of Cádiz

Around the central market, in the Plaza de la Libertad, the Most emblematic event of the Carnival of Cádiz: he Chorus carousel – First and second Carnival Sunday at noon.

It is the most important and traditional area for the choirs, but Cádiz celebrates other carousels during the noon and the nights in other locations of the city, such as in the Plaza de la Mina or La Candelaria.

There the components of each choir – at most 45 – that has participated in the Official Carnival Group Contest (COAC) 2025they climb the mobile structures thrown by tractors that are known as bats, to sing and dance while moving through the square while the large audience enjoys their repertoires.

This 2025 Cádiz’s carnival has the usual dates and schedules of past courses, Starting at 1:00 p.m.. Choir carousels will develop Sundays March 2 and 9and the Monday, March 3 (Local holiday in Cádiz). Also in the neighborhoods of the vineyard and the mentor will be held the Corousel de Coros on Saturday, March 8 at 1:00 p.m.









Sunday, March 2: Choir Carousel (Market and Plaza Mina)

Monday, March 3: Choir Carousel (Market and Plaza Mina)

Saturday, March 8: Choir Carousel (La Viña and Mentidero Barrio)

SUNDAY, MARCH 9: COROS CARRUSEL (MARKET AND MINE SQUARE)

Where to see on television and online the carousel of choirs

The 2025 choir carousel, as has been done with the COAC, can be followed live through the different television, internet and radio platforms. It can be seen through Cádiz TV wave. It also televised on channel 38 and Vodafone TV (Channel 702).

Online, it is available in Cádiz Digital Onda (Livestream), Onda Cádiz Carnival (YouTube) and Onda Cádiz TV (Twitch).