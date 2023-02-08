Choices | The chairman of the sports journalists snarled at the “some celebrities” – “They were mesmerizing, why wasn’t their favorite chosen”

According to Kari Linna, the chairman of sports journalists, not everyone has realized that the Sportsman of the Year selection is made by more than 500 sports journalism professionals.

Sports reporters president of the union Kari Linna is outraged by the discussion surrounding the selection of Sportsperson of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Linna is saddened by the notion that the most important sports picks of the year would be answered by the writers “who did a couple of stories in a local newspaper in the year of sword and stone”.

The choices for athlete of the year, team of the year and coach of the year were announced at the Sports Gala held in mid-January.

Linna returns to the selections and the process in her editorial for the Fairplay magazine of the Sports Journalists’ Association, which she has also published on Twitter.

Discourse the awardees and selectors were previewed the day before the Sports Gala, when the hockey influencer Kalervo Kummola announced that he would tear up his Sports Journalists membership card if From Jukka Jalo not choosing a coach of the year and a hockey team as a team of the year.

It later turned out that Kummola did not have a valid membership card. However, he had previously been a member of a local club in Tampere while making sports-related TV programs.

According to the current rules, A-members of the Union of Sports Editors who have paid their membership fees and B-members of the union’s local clubs who have been issued a press card of the union can participate in the Athlete of the Year vote.

According to Linna, the Association of Sports Journalists would have suffered “serious damage to its reputation” if Kummola had now been entitled to vote.

“Thanks to the press card reform a few years ago, this was not the case, but we had clean flour in the bag. There was no justification for the whole uproar,” Linna writes.

Castle the more general discussion about choices also annoys me. He writes that more than 500 professionals at the core of sports journalism are responsible for the selections.

“At least numerous social media celebrities have not internalized this fact or consider themselves as such. They wondered why their favorite wasn’t chosen as Sportsman of the Year. The most votes were made Lauri Markkanen for, but also Kalle Rovanperän for not choosing, we were teased, even with strong words,” Linna wrote.

“The characterizations of us voters as ‘the old alliance is still alive’ or ‘a sword and a stone did a couple of things to some local paper’ are complete nonsense, but unfortunately this nonsense still gets column space in the widespread media.”

