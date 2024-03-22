Choices | Markku Haapasalmi leaves to his successor the Ski Association in poor condition: this is how he himself lists the reasons

Markku Haapasalmi led the Ski Association for six years. Haapasalmi got to lead a union that was in low oxygen. The situation has not substantially eased, although it has improved.

One an era will come to an end in Finnish skiing when the president of the Ski Association changes.

Outgoing Chairman Markku Haapasalmi will leave his position at the union meeting held on Saturday. either Chip for Korkat or Jari Piirainen. Korkatti is a member of the board of the Ski Association, the former executive director of the Piirainen association.

At least so far, no other candidates have emerged. However, it is still possible at the meeting place in Jyväskylä.

As usual, Haapasalmi does not take a position on the choice of his successor. As is customary, Haapasalmi wishes his successor luck and success.

“I am grateful for this trip and the opportunity to serve Finnish skiing, even though it has been difficult at times,” says 72-year-old Haapasalmi, who announced in December that he is no longer available as chairman.

When Aspen Strait started six years ago as chairman, the balance sheet of the Ski Association was 3.5 million euros in the red. When Haapasalmi closes, the balance has improved by half a million euros.

The union and its marketing company Nordic Ski Finland oy have a deficit of around 1.9 million euros for the ending financial year. The association still owes around two million euros for the 2017 World Ski Championships in Lahti.

“ “Ski Weeks was a good idea and an award-winning event, but it was a big financial failure.”

Haapasalmi says that the actual loss that describes the operation of the Ski Association is 700,000 euros, which is obtained by comparing the result with the old fiscal year. A year ago, the Ski Association decided to change the accounting period to start in November instead of the previous June.

“Together with our auditors, we had an interpretation that we could have recorded media income linearly every month for the extended financial period as well, as we had done until now.”

“The Accounting Board's interpretation was different. The accounting deficit thus rose to 1.28 million euros. It has no silence in the cash register.”

“Over the course of five years, we made a surplus of EUR 1.7 million and corrected the shocking balance sheet we had. The last year takes a toll on the economy. As long as there is money in the cash register, the business will run. Liquidity is tight, and it's not a new phenomenon.”

The marketing company's result fell to a deficit of 632,000 euros as a result of the Helsinki Ski Weeks event.

“Ski Weeks was a good idea and an award-winning event, but it was a big financial failure.”

Costs rise and inflation put a strain on the operations of many sports federations. The Ski Association is no exception. Travel expenses have increased by 30 percent.

Dozens of Finnish ski athletes competed in world cups at the same time. In cross-country skiing, maintenance alone cost 1.1 million euros in five months.

Haapasalmi reminds that 75 percent of the Ski Association's income is self-financed.

“The economic situation is challenging worldwide. It makes increasing affiliate income a chore. At the same time, state funding for sports is decreasing.”

The drastic reduction in state funding requires strict adaptation from the sports federations, an even closer cooperation of operations and services. The same applies to the Finnish Olympic Committee, whose board Haapasalmi will continue until the end of November.

“In the ski association, since the end of last year, we have already made scenarios about the future operating model and structures. So the work has already started and it will continue under the leadership of the new chairman.”

“ “Now it is possible to make a significant positive result, after a good result has been made in Salpauselka in the World Cups.”

When Haapasalmi started, he promised to leave operational responsibility to the union's executive director and staff. However, the employees of the Ski Federation criticized the management in an extraordinary letter in November.

At the forefront of the criticism was the executive director Ismo Hämäläinenbut the chairman also got his share.

“In challenging times, management is also more demanding than usual. The CEO's workload has been really heavy. My job is to support and spar. The workload of the board has also increased significantly,” says Haapasalmi.

The World Skiing Championships in Lahti 2017 attracted a good audience, even though the competitions were a loss.

When Haapasalmi started, he said that it is not worth it for Finland to apply for the World Ski Championships with financial risk.

Now Lahti is the only applicant for the 2029 World Ski Championships and thus the likely race organizer. It would already be the eighth time for Lahti.

The 2017 World Ski Championships in Lahti brought losses of 1.9 million euros to the Ski Association, which bore the financial risk, which are still being paid.

“We have to remember what the consequences were for the union then. Contracts for three million had already been made before the Games without knowing if there was anything to share. Now it is possible to make a significant positive result, after good results have been made in Salpauselka in the World Cups.”

“The World Ski Championships would also be an incentive for young athletes and partners to move towards Lahti 2029.”

How are you satisfied with your presidency of the Ski Association?

“A lot of good things have happened. The economy was significantly improved during my first five years, there have been good seasons in terms of sports, especially in the Olympic Games, and more partners have been acquired, even though times have been difficult. I am satisfied with these.”

With the chalk lines of its outgoing chairman, the Ski Federation announced the establishment of an athlete committee.

“From the beginning, I have emphasized dialogue with athletes. There is always room for improvement. I believe that the athletes' committee will bring more depth to it.”

A former active skier acts as the athlete's representative in the founding phase Anssi Pentsinen.

Read more: The Ski Federation made a loss of almost 1.3 million euros – a harsh price for the Helsinki gig

Read more: Finnish skiing was driven to the brink of an abyss – one brave person has signed up for rescue work

Read more: “I will not comment on this matter yet” – a new twist in the Ski Association's leadership election

Read more: This is how much it costs to send a Finnish skier to North American competitions