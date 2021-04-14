An audience celebrated the artist Ahmed Makki, who drew attention to him, in the first episode of the series “Choice 2,” in which he managed to break out of the ordinary through the role, where the audience got used to him in comedies, but he succeeded ably in preserving the Muawiya hair that separates him from presenting the character of an officer Facing terrorism is tough and intense and there is a comedian inside Makki himself. He added a touch of comic and lightness to the personality of the officer “Youssef Rifai”.

Mekki succeeded in presenting “tragedy” and “action” with lightness and “idioms” employed in the event and that fit the nature of the character.

Many of the pioneers of “Social Media” interacted with the character of the Central Security Officer Yusef Rifai, presented by Makki, and commented on the performance, with their tweets on “Twitter”, so that his name was issued on the “Trend” list. The artist Ahmed Makki, since the first episode of the series Al-Choice 2, and the most prominent of which are the following: Ahmed Makki, frankly, is Hollywood.

Another said: “Ahmed Makki is not a talent .. Ahmed Makki is the talent.” And a third added: “Ahmed Makki in the choice # 2 Swirky Swerky and Zabet, the Bedouin accent as if he is an authentic Sinawi .. Come Njhoek.” He described the follower of Karim and Makki’s performance, saying: “Feel Ahmed Makki and Karim Abdel Aziz are born officers. The events of the first episode of the “Choice 2” series began with a review of the incident targeting a tourist bus in the Al-Azhar area in Cairo in 2009, an event that National Security Officer Zakaria Yunus – Karim Abdel Aziz – remembers. Then events move to 2013, coinciding with the terrorist “Brotherhood” sit-in in the square Rabi’a Al Adawia. Officer Yusef Rifai – Ahmed Makki – lists a terrorist cell in Sinai that stores weapons and ammunition in an apartment and seeks to carry out a terrorist operation. The police are arresting the terrorist electronics engineer known as Mu’tasim – Muhammad Farraj – with electronic circuits to be installed in the explosive devices.