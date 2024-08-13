IS HE COMING BACK? 👀

After being released from Pachuca, ‘Chofis’ López could return.

⚽️ Armando Martínez, president of the Hidalgo club, told ESPN that they are getting him in shape physically to give him another chance and for him to be considered by Guillermo Almada. pic.twitter.com/Idr7GK4E9L

— Total Soccer (@futboltotal) August 12, 2024