From the start of his career, Javier López has shown himself to be a player with plenty of talent. The Mexican, who was trained at Chivas, had a well-educated left foot as well as brilliant one-on-one skills. In this case, it was expected that the career of the ‘chofis’ would be very outstanding, although that was not the case, as the Mexican has shown himself to be a problematic and, moreover, undisciplined type, a fact that this summer keeps him away from Pachuca, where he hopes to soon receive an opportunity from Almada.
As we confirmed in 90min, López was left out of the Tuzos squad because the player arrived at pre-season training 11 kilos overweight. In addition, when Almada asked him to get in shape as soon as possible, the Mexican showed very little enthusiasm for making up for lost ground, which is why Guillermo, being a top coach who doesn’t beat around the bush, cut him from his squad without thinking twice.
Despite this, the player was seen at a club autograph signing with his kit complete, which means that he is still under contract, a version that has been confirmed by Armando Martínez, the Tuzos’ sports president, who stated that the player is working separately to get back in top physical condition and return to the squad with the required weapons, all of this with the aim of Guillermo Almada giving him one last life, a decision that will be in the hands of the coach.
#Chofis #seeks #opportunity #Almada
