Season 3 of the anime of One Punch Man It has been confirmed for some time but it is taking a really long time to be announced. Let’s while away the time by admiring a Fubuki cosplay full of charm and elegance made by the cosplayer chofiplays.

Fubuki is one of the most recurring secondary characters in the story and certainly one of the most appreciated by fans of the manga and anime. She is a professional heroine at the top of the B-rank of the hero associations of the world of One Punch Man and is also known in the environment with the aliases Hell Storm and Hell’s Blizzard, nicknames that fit her perfectly considering her abilities. In fact, thanks to her Esper powers, she can generate tornadoes or create psychic barriers to protect herself from attacks.