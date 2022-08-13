Excited! that’s right Alexander Pine, known as the ‘Chocolatito’, a few hours before the premiere of “Esto es bacán”, which will air this Saturday, August 13 on Willax. This new reality show will also feature the participation of Allison Pastor, Elías Montalvo, Zumba and other figures.

For this reason, after confirming his participation in this youth program, the tiktoker shared details about his presence in the competition space through his social networks and took the opportunity to send a strong hint to “This is war”.

What did the ‘Chocolatito’ say?

Through his Instagram stories, Alejandro Pino expressed his impressions of what the “Esto es bacán” program will be.

“I see a lot of commotion… and it’s that different things, without prejudice and, best of all, wanting us all to shine equally, that is, really cool. It will always give something to talk about” he wrote on his social network.

Likewise, he stressed that one of the virtues of this reality show will be to help the people who need it most: “Happy to be part of this, happy about what this new format will really be about, and happy that you also know and already enjoy ‘Esto es bacán’”, he added.

Publication of Alejandro Pino ‘Chocolatito’. Photo: Alejandro Pino/Instagram

Who are the new members of “Esto es bacán”?

So far, it has been mentioned that among the new members of this reality show will be the host of “A day at the mall”, Andrea Arana, as well as Alejandro Benítez ‘Zumba’, Duilio Vallebuona, Alejandro Pino, Allison Pastor and Chris Soifer.