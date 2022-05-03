He thanks them every day for their love

Is called Chocolate is the stray dog ​​that a small community in Ecuador has decided to adopt. Everyone takes care of this poor homeless and familyless creature, whom someone has decided to abandon to a cruel fate. Fortunately, the foundling has found kindhearted people who look after him every day. And he thanks them every day in his own way.

Chocolate has big honey-colored eyes. He knows how to conquer everyone with his sweet and a little melancholy gaze, because he doesn’t have a home and he doesn’t have a family to take care of him. Especially now that he is also sick and in need of medical attention.

Chocolate, in fact, had the babesiosis, a tick-borne disease that causes anemia and hemoglobinuria (presence of hemoglobin in the urine). And she also had genital cancer. Fortunately, a small community in Ecuador decided to take care of him. Adopting it as one big single family.

The residents of Residencias del Fortín, in the north-east of Guayaquil, a city in Ecuador on the Pacific Ocean, they decided to get together and take care of the dog. María Lorena Pin, head of the campaign to save the dog said:

Together with several neighbors and residents we decided to help him and find the money to treat him.

The community also asked for help from some local foundations, but they didn’t get any feedback and so they decided to do everything themselves. They even played Bingo and with the money they won they sterilized it and paid for the first treatment.

Chocolate, the stray dog ​​now has a large family to take care of him

The inhabitants had to act quickly, because he was already very ill. Now he lives at the vet who is looking after him until he gets stronger.

We all already have pets in the house and it was not possible to welcome Chocolate. Fortunately, the doctor offered to host him at her home.

The community has also organized other initiatives to raise funds and help him get better, while waiting to find him a forever family.