Chocolate | The rise in the price of cocoa challenges chocolate manufacturers, the pain limit is already close

Drought and plant diseases in producing countries increase the price of cocoa. The rising price of chocolate causes consumers to switch to cheaper chocolate brands.

Chocolate makers have drifted into a difficult situation, when the prices of raw materials have risen and consumers’ tolerance for rising product prices is beginning to show.

The price of cocoa has risen to its highest level in 46 years and the price of sugar is close to a decade high.

So far, consumers have not reduced their chocolate purchases more, despite the increased prices. Now the pain point is starting to hit, as prices have risen in Europe and the United States by about 20 percent in two years.

Among other things, the CEO of the US company Mondelez, which produces Marabou and Milka chocolates Dirk Van de Put has stated that consumers are no longer as brand loyal, but are now looking for cheaper alternatives.

The shops’ own brand chocolates have indeed taken market share from the big chocolate manufacturers. In the United States, sales of stores’ own private label products grew by almost nine percent during the year, despite the increase in prices.

The big ones the trade of chocolate manufacturers has been going well so far. Mondelez raised its revenue forecast last month, and another major US chocolate maker, Hershey’s, said it was raising its profit estimate.

However, the increase in prices is beginning to be reflected in the sales figures, and the companies have to consider price increases more and more cautiously in the future.

Mondelez’s annual sales growth was still 14.8 percent in February, but in July it had dropped to 3.2 percent despite moderate price increases.

Hershey’s has planned to increase automation in its factories to keep production costs under control. The prices of raw materials are expected to increase next year as well.

Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana, which produce two-thirds of the world’s cocoa, have suffered from drought and plant diseases, which have reduced farmers’ yields. As a result of global warming, the problem is not going to get any easier in the future.